Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 3,030-Crore Bhavya Rasayan Yojana, Rs 1,264-Crore Railway Project Cleared

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a ₹3,030-crore scheme for the chemicals sector and approved a ₹1,264-crore railway expansion project, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday. Speaking after the Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decisions focus on strengthening core industries and improving transport infrastructure, while also highlighting India’s progress in green mobility.

Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines chemical sector push and railway expansion

Detailing the decisions, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved two major decisions in the Cabinet. The first is the construction of the third and fourth railway lines on a key economic corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The second is the approval of a new scheme to develop India’s chemicals sector in a completely new way. The chemicals sector, like the semiconductor sector, is a foundational industry. Therefore, it was very important to adopt a new approach to developing this industry.”

The railway project approved by the Cabinet involves laying the third and fourth rail lines between Ballari and Guntakal. The 46-km project has been cleared at an estimated cost of ₹1,264 crore. Alongside it, the Cabinet approved the Bhavya Rasayan Yojana, which will receive an outlay of ₹3,030 crore.

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights hydrogen train milestone

Ashwini Vaishnaw also pointed to the country’s progress in green transportation. He said, “Overall, our country’s performance in green transportation has been very good. As all of you are aware, the hydrogen train has also performed very well. On July 17, the Prime Minister inaugurated the hydrogen train from Jind. By yesterday or rather, by this morning, it had completed 1,000 kilometres of flawless operation. The hydrogen train has run 1,000 kilometres without any issues…”

The minister said the hydrogen train’s uninterrupted 1,000-km run reflects the country’s growing capabilities in clean transport as Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the key Cabinet decisions.

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