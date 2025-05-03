Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls it a 'Big Success'


Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw marked a significant development on Saturday with the launch of a new train service connecting Western Rajasthan to Pune and Chennai. The move addresses a longstanding public demand for enhanced connectivity to the region.

Calling the new rail route a “big success,” Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises that have lingered for decades.

Long-Awaited Connection Finally Becomes Reality

“Today, we made a big success — the long-pending demand to connect Western Rajasthan. In this regard, we have started a new rail service from Pune and Chennai,” the Minister stated during his visit to Pune.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the long-pending project a reality, crediting him for resolving a public need that had persisted for 30 to 40 years.

In addition to announcing the new service, Vaishnaw also unveiled plans to expand Pune’s railway infrastructure in a major way.

Doubling Pune’s Railway Capacity on the Cards

A comprehensive master plan to double the capacity of Pune’s railway operations has been finalized, the minister revealed.

“The plan to double the capacity of Pune, which we had promised during the elections, is now ready. As a result, the number of trains running from Pune will be doubled,” he said.

The expansion is expected to significantly improve the frequency and convenience of rail services in and out of Pune.

Bullet Train Station in Mumbai Races Ahead

On Friday, Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), highlighting major progress.

“The work on Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex station is progressing very rapidly. If you look at the work, the construction of B3, which is our lowest basement level, is moving ahead quickly,” he noted during the visit.

Structural reinforcement at the site has already been completed.

“The work to strengthen the site’s walls has been completed. Now, the construction of the station walls has begun,” he added.

The station is designed as a multi-storey structure with three basement levels. According to Vaishnaw, “This station will be a multi-storey building, and it will have three basement levels – B3, B2, and B1. Vehicles will be parked in B3, operational work will take place in B2, and passengers will enter the station from B1 and the ground level.”

He also reported significant progress on the related tunneling work.

“Alongside this, the tunneling work is also advancing at a fast pace, and as soon as the land from the Maharashtra government was received, the speed of the work increased significantly,” Vaishnaw stated.

So far, about 76 percent of the excavation for the BKC bullet train station has been completed. Of the required 18.7 lakh cubic metres of earthwork, 14.2 lakh cubic metres have already been excavated.

The site includes three batching plants, each with a 120 cubic metre per hour capacity. These are equipped with ice and chiller plants to maintain optimal concrete temperature.

A modern concrete lab at the location conducts tests like the Water Permeability Test and Rapid Chloride Penetration Test. Samples are also routinely sent to an external, accredited lab to ensure consistent quality.

(With Inputs From ANI)

