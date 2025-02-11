Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to address the Parliament regarding the removal of Ranveer Allahbadia’s content from OTT platforms. The government has been actively working to regulate digital content and curb obscene material on streaming platforms.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to address the Parliament regarding the removal of Ranveer Allahbadia’s content from OTT platforms. The government has been actively working to regulate digital content and curb obscene material on streaming platforms.

Action Against Ranveer Allahbadia’s Content

As part of this crackdown, the government has taken action against Ranveer Allahbadia’s content, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring cleaner digital spaces. The authorities have already removed content deemed inappropriate, signaling a stricter approach to regulating online media.

A team from the Mumbai Police has also arrived at the residence of popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia in connection with the ongoing uproar surrounding his remarks on a show. The visit comes after growing discussions online and offline about the controversy. Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the visit or the next course of action. Meanwhile, social media continues to buzz with reactions as fans and critics weigh in on the unfolding developments.

Parliament to Witness Official Announcement

Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to make a formal announcement in the Parliament, detailing the government’s strategy for imposing stricter rules on OTT platforms. This move underscores the administration’s determination to maintain content standards and prevent the spread of explicit material online.

On Monday, a complaint was registered against Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the talent show India’s Got Latent. While the exact nature of the allegations remains undisclosed, the controversy has gained traction, leading to swift police action.

More details awaited.

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

