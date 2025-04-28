‘Ask The PM What Answer Should Be Given To Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah On Pahalgam Terror Attack

After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah has raised important questions about India’s response to Pakistan. With the attack still fresh in people’s minds, Abdullah has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain what India’s strategy will be in dealing with Pakistan, particularly in the aftermath of this tragic event.

Farooq Abdullah Demands Clarity from Prime Minister Modi

Ahead of a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to discuss the terror attack, Farooq Abdullah urged that Prime Minister Modi be asked what India’s response to Pakistan should be. When asked about his thoughts on the situation, Abdullah said, “Ask the Prime Minister what answer should be given to Pakistan.” His comments reflect the growing concern over the attack’s implications and the ongoing debate on how to handle India’s relationship with Pakistan, especially given the severity of the situation.

NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul Speaks Out Against the Attack

The attack in Pahalgam has shocked many, including NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul, who strongly condemned it. He stressed that such violence goes against the values of the region. Gul said, “It was a brutal attack. Killing an innocent is the murder of the entire humanity. This is not our culture. Entire Kashmir has condemned this attack.” His remarks highlight the widespread condemnation of the violence and reaffirm the region’s rejection of terrorism.

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat Clarifies Karra’s Statement

The attack has also led to some controversy over remarks made by Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra. Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat addressed these comments, saying that Karra’s statement was misunderstood and had a broader context. Bhat clarified, “Karra Sahab’s statement does not mean that we are not against terrorism. It has a context.” According to Bhat, Karra was simply acknowledging the complexities of the situation and stressing the importance of continuing to explore different ways to handle national security.

Bhat added, “We (Congress) have tried wars, we have tried dialogue, and we have tried every internal cohesive measure to eliminate extremists and terrorism. This is a question of national security. We are with the nation. But there is also a mood that once we have tried everything, let us try it again.” His words suggest that while Congress is committed to fighting terrorism, they believe in keeping all options open for addressing the threat.

Bhat Calls for Keeping Options Open

Bhat went on to say that Congress’s stance doesn’t mean they want to limit the government’s options. “That never means that we are tying down the government’s hands from taking it up,” he explained. “The union government can take any measure. Congress has already said that against terrorism, they are with the government. Take any measure, but why do you close options? Even in the event of a war, there will still be interventions. This will be followed by a dialogue. We are saying to keep it open.” This highlights Congress’s support for the government while advocating for flexibility in the approach to handling the situation.

J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary Condemns Attack

In the wake of the attack, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution in the legislative assembly to officially condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. He also voiced support for the diplomatic measures that the Union Government had announced after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. Choudhary’s swift action emphasizes the importance of taking strong political steps in response to such an act of violence.