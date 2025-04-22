‘Asked To Recite Islamic Verse, Terrorists Wore Uniforms To Confuse’, Recalls Eyewitnesses Revealing How Hindus Were Singled Out

Police sources revealed that around 2:30 PM, terrorists surrounded a group of about 40 tourists and launched a coordinated assault. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as "much bigger than anything we’ve seen targeting civilians in recent times.”

Eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir have provided horrifying details about how the tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, April 22.

According to reports, witnesses informed security forces that terrorists questioned tourists about their religion before opening fire, resulting in a massacre that has shaken the entire nation.

Religious Identity Targeted in Mass Shooting

In what is being described as the most devastating attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, intelligence sources confirmed that 28 people, including foreign nationals, lost their lives, with many others seriously injured.

Heavily armed assailants dressed in military uniforms emerged from the pine forests surrounding Baisaran valley, a top tourist destination, and launched a brutal assault.

Government sources revealed that one of the terrorists approached a couple and asked about their faith before shooting them. Men were allegedly forced to recite the Kalima, the Islamic declaration of faith, and those who failed to do so were executed on the spot.

“The attacker targeted men first and demanded they recite the Kalima before killing them,” revealed a source to a leading news channel.

Tourists Ambushed While Enjoying Pony Rides

The attack occurred in the lush meadows of Baisaran, often called “Mini Switzerland” for its beauty. Tourists were enjoying pony rides and picnics when the gunmen began firing without warning. According to eyewitnesses, local residents fled in panic, leaving the tourists highly vulnerable.

One survivor, speaking anonymously to PTI, said, “My husband was shot in the head… he was killed because he wasn’t a Muslim.” She pleaded for help to get the injured evacuated to the hospital.

Attackers Wore Military Uniforms to Deceive Victims

Reports state that most victims were men, and many did not initially realize what was happening because the attackers were dressed like soldiers. The element of deception added to the confusion and terror.

“There was gunfire everywhere. I was with my wife when I saw two men open fire. It was chaos,” another injured tourist told News18.

Authorities quickly launched rescue operations, with helicopters deployed to airlift the injured. Locals also helped by transporting victims on ponies through the rugged terrain, as roads in the area are non-motorable.

The CRPF and BSF have now intensified search operations across the region, with 15 high-alert deployments set up. Government officials have dispatched medical personnel and emergency responders to Pahalgam to manage the crisis.

Attack Raises Concerns Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The timing of the attack is especially concerning, as the incident occurred during the peak tourist season and just ahead of preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which starts on July 3. Baisaran valley, the site of the attack, is a key base for the pilgrimage and a hotspot for tourism.

Such an incident is likely to impact tourism in Kashmir, with fears it may reduce footfall and severely affect the local economy, which depends heavily on tourist activity during summer.