Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
Assam: 10 Year Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Mother’s Lover, Body Kept In Suitcase

A 10-year-old boy from Assam's Guwahati has been allegedly murdered by his mother's lover. As per police sources, the body was packed in a suitcase and dumped near the city.

The alleged partner Jitumoni Haloi has been arrested and they are undergoing interrogation, officials confirmed. The woman has also been detained and is being interrogated for her possible role in the murder.

Police said that the boy went missing on Saturday (May 10), and a missing report was registered at Guwahati’s Dispur Police Station.

A probe was launched after the woman filed a missing persons complaint with the police on Saturday, saying that her child had not returned home from tuition.

During the investigation, the police found out that the woman, who is separated from her husband, was in a relationship with another man, Jitumoni Haloi.

The body was then found stuffed in a suitcase in a bush on the outskirts of the city.

The man has been arrested. The woman has also been detained and is being interrogated for her possible role in the murder.

The victim’s father, who is separated from the woman, has also recorded his statement with the police.

