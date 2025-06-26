Assam: 128-year-Old Masjid Demolished For Drainage Project On Mutual Agreement

In a significant move aimed at addressing the persistent issue of artificial floods in Dibrugarh, the district administration on Monday demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to facilitate the construction and upgradation of a major drainage system from Bokul to the Sessa Bridge.

The demolition, carried out in Dibrugarh’s Chaulkhowa area, followed due legal procedures, including land acquisition, and compensation for the acquired land is currently being processed, confirmed the Circle Officer of Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle.

He also extended gratitude to the local public for their cooperation throughout the process.

However, following the demolition, certain misinformation circulated on social media and other platforms, suggesting that the mosque was forcibly evicted by the district administration created confusion among the public.

To clear the air, the Dibrugarh District Administration held a press conference at the Municipal Hall.

The press briefing was led by Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas and Executive Officer Novas Das, and was also attended by representatives of the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee, including its President, Md Liaquat Ali, and other senior members.

During the briefing, both the district administration and the mosque committee jointly clarified that the mosque was not evicted, but demolished based on mutual consent, following a lawful land acquisition process.

They affirmed that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the town, as the new drainage system is a vital component of Dibrugarh’s flood mitigation plan.

The construction of the second drainage channel from Bokul to the Sessa River is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging and improve urban infrastructure in the flood-prone town.

ALSO READ: Telangana State Festival Bonalu Celebrations Begins, Govt Released Rs 20 Crore To Provide Facilities