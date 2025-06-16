Live Tv
Home > India > Assam: Alleged Beef-Throwing Incident Triggers Swift Action By police

Assam: Alleged Beef-Throwing Incident Triggers Swift Action By police

In Assam's Goalpara district, police arrested five individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a Kali temple on the night of June 14, 2025. The accused, all from Khakilamari under Lakhipur Police Station, are currently under interrogation, with three in custody. Authorities have stepped up patrolling to maintain law and order, which remains under control.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 19:49:09 IST

The police in western Assam’s Goalpara district arrested five persons for allegedly throwing beef near a Kali temple on Saturday (June 14, 2025) night. 

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Bodir Ali (57), son of Late Jabber Ali
Hazarat Ali (58), son of Riaj Uddin
Tara Mia (36), son of Rupchand Ali
Shajamal Mia (42), son of Late Hazarat Ali
Jahangir Alom (32), son of Late Amor Ali

All accused are residents of Ward No. 10, Khakilamari under Lakhipur Police Station.

However, as far as Goalpara is concerned, the police were swift to arrests five people, out of which three are in custody. As per police sources, a high level interrogation is currently ongoing regarding the matter. The bigger issue also revolved around the law and order situation in district, which has been undercontrol without any communal problems. The police are doing routine patroling in the area. 

Goalpara adjoins Dhubri district, where the head of a cow was found on two successive nights at the same spot near a Hanuman temple. The police have arrested 38 people in connection with the Dhubri incident.

Earlier, the Assam government had issued shoot-at-sight orders during night in Dhubri town following a series of communal incidents near a temple. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma comes in the wake of rising tension and violence allegedly triggered by the repeated placement of cattle heads near a Hanuman temple, just after the Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

The first incident occurred on June 7, a day after Bakrid, when a cow’s head was discovered at the Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri. Although both Hindu and Muslim communities initially appealed for peace, tensions escalated the following day when another cattle head was found at the same location. Stones were also allegedly thrown at night, further heightening unrest in the area.

