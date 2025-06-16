Assam: Alleged Beef-Throwing Incident Triggers Swift Action By police

The police in western Assam’s Goalpara district arrested five persons for allegedly throwing beef near a Kali temple on Saturday (June 14, 2025) night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Bodir Ali (57), son of Late Jabber Ali

Hazarat Ali (58), son of Riaj Uddin

Tara Mia (36), son of Rupchand Ali

Shajamal Mia (42), son of Late Hazarat Ali

Jahangir Alom (32), son of Late Amor Ali

All accused are residents of Ward No. 10, Khakilamari under Lakhipur Police Station.

However, as far as Goalpara is concerned, the police were swift to arrests five people, out of which three are in custody. As per police sources, a high level interrogation is currently ongoing regarding the matter. The bigger issue also revolved around the law and order situation in district, which has been undercontrol without any communal problems. The police are doing routine patroling in the area.

Goalpara adjoins Dhubri district, where the head of a cow was found on two successive nights at the same spot near a Hanuman temple. The police have arrested 38 people in connection with the Dhubri incident.

Earlier, the Assam government had issued shoot-at-sight orders during night in Dhubri town following a series of communal incidents near a temple. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma comes in the wake of rising tension and violence allegedly triggered by the repeated placement of cattle heads near a Hanuman temple, just after the Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

The first incident occurred on June 7, a day after Bakrid, when a cow’s head was discovered at the Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri. Although both Hindu and Muslim communities initially appealed for peace, tensions escalated the following day when another cattle head was found at the same location. Stones were also allegedly thrown at night, further heightening unrest in the area.

