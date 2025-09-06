Assam BJP to observe "Seva Pakhwada" honouring PM Modi's birthday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Assam State BJP will observe and organise various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” from September 17 to October 2 in connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These activities will include cleanliness drives, tree plantation, blood donation camps, health camps, sports competitions, and painting contests.

In a statement issued by the Assam State BJP’s Spokesperson, Brojen Mahanta said that, to ensure the successful implementation of these programmes, a day-long workshop was organised on September 6 at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, under the presidency of State President Dilip Saikia.

“The workshop was graced by the presence of the Party’s senior leader and National Joint Treasurer Naresh Bansal, as the National In-Charge, along with Manoj Baruah, Vice President of BJP Assam Pradesh, Ratna Singh, Deputy Leader, and Juri Sharma Bordoloi, Deputy Leader and Convener of “Seva Pakhwada”. As the chief speaker of the workshop, Naresh Bansal elaborately explained the strategies for the successful implementation of the programmes to be undertaken by the Party and the Government,” the state unit said in the statement.

District-level workshops will be conducted between 6th and 10th September, while Mandal-level workshops will be organised between 11th and 13th September.

The programmes to be observed from September 17 to October 2 are as – September 17 (First Phase): Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country, September 18 to October 2 (Second Phase) – Blood donation camps at every Mandal, September 18 to October 2 – Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places.

The Painting Competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat 2047.” The themes shall include “Viksit Bharat,” “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” and “Digital India.”

Assam State BJP said in the statement that, “From September 17 to 24th September, free health camps will be organised at all Government, Community Health Centres (CHC), and Primary Health Centres (PHC).”

“On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall virtually address the nation from CHCs. September 17 to October 2 – Exhibitions depicting the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be displayed. 19th to September 20 – Intellectuals’ Meet, documentary screenings, and book distribution programmes. September 21 – Namo Marathon race. September 25 – Floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, district-level seminars on his life, and plantation of one tree at every booth in the name of the mother,” reads the statement.

“Alongside, State and District-level campaigns on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” shall be carried out. September 21 to December 25 – Sansad Khel Pratiyogita (Parliamentary Sports Competitions), which will include 5 Olympic sports– Athletics, Football, Volleyball, Hockey, Boxing–and three indigenous games–Wrestling, Badminton, Basketball, and Kho-Kho. To encourage the youth of society to participate actively in these sports, all workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party shall undertake proactive efforts,” the Assam State BJP said in the statement.

Assam State BJP Spokesperson Brojen Mahanta appealed to all party workers to take an active part in ensuring the grand success of “Seva Pakhwada.” (ANI)

