Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check Your Results And Scorecard

The wait is over for students in Assam who appeared for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams this year. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025. Students from Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now check their results on the official AHSEC website — ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The results are also available on several other platforms, including the NDTV Education portal, to help students access their marks quickly and without any hassle.

Where and How to Check the Assam HS Result 2025

Students can view and download their results by visiting the following official websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaonline.org

Here’s how students can check their scorecards:

Visit one of the websites mentioned above. Click on the link titled “AHSEC Result 2025” on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session details. The result will appear on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a printout for reference.

You can also check your result on the NDTV Education portal by entering your roll number and required details.

Students Can Also Check Results via SMS and App

If you don’t have access to the website, you can still get your results through SMS or a mobile app:

To check via SMS:

Type ASSAM12<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

To check via the mobile app:

Download the “UPOLOBDHA” app from the Google Play Store. Log in using your credentials. Download and print your result.

Arts Stream Sees Massive Turnout

This year, the Arts stream had the highest number of students. Out of 2,30,090 students who applied, 2,26,756 appeared for the exam. A total of 1,83,745 students passed, which is a significant achievement for the stream.

Commerce Stream Shows Strong Pass Percentage

In the Commerce stream, 17,869 students applied and 17,746 appeared for the exam. Out of these, 14,584 students successfully passed. The stream has shown an impressive pass percentage, reflecting the hard work of both students and teachers.

What About Science Stream?

Though not detailed in the official update so far, Science stream figures are expected to be released shortly. Updates will be provided as soon as they’re available on the AHSEC portal.

What’s in the Online Marksheet?

The digital marksheet students see online will include the following:

Student’s name and roll number

Their chosen stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Whether the student has passed or failed

The division (First, Second, or Third)

Do note: These online results are provisional. The original mark sheets will be available at schools later. Until then, students can use the digital copy as a reference.

What to Do If You Want Re-checking

If you think your marks are not what you expected, you can apply for re-checking or get a scanned copy of your answer sheets. The application window will open two days after the results are declared. You’ll need to go to the official AHSEC website to apply.

How and When Will You Get Your Original Certificate?

The original Certificate-cum-Mark Sheet will be sent to schools, and students who passed will be able to collect it once the board announces the distribution date.

However, failed students or those with compartment exams won’t receive their mark sheets automatically. If they still want a hard copy, they will need to apply for it directly from the board.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 88.64%. Out of 2,73,908 students who took the exam, 2,42,794 cleared it. This year’s results for the Arts and Commerce streams show a slightly varied trend, but complete comparisons will be available after Science results are fully analyzed.