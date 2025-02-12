Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleges Foreign Influence On Assam Congress’s 2014, Links Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Soros’ Ecosystem

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma raises concerns on X over allegations of ISI links, radicalization efforts, and refusal of Indian citizenship for 12 years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sought answers over allegations that foreign powers, led by George Soros’ ecosystem, influenced a major decision of the Assam Congress in 2014.

Speaking to ANI regarding reports linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani Government and George Soros’s Open Society, the Assam Chief Minister said, “Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros’ ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course.”

“The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding close their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization, he said.

Further, the chief minister said, “Also concerning is the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the last 12 years and certain family member’s links to a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize our nation. These grave questions cannot be ignored.”

“At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister, earlier in the day, also took to X to post, “Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years.”

“Additionally, participation in a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize national security are grave concerns that cannot be ignored.” Sarma wrote.

(Inputs from ANI)

