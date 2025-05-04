Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Gaurav Gogoi: Visiting Pakistan is a Crime

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, questioning the latter’s alleged trip to Pakistan. Sarma stated that visiting the neighbouring country amounts to a criminal act and demanded that Gogoi clarify the reasons behind the visit. “Not God, But a Criminal”: CM Sarma’s Sharp Accusation The Chief Minister, addressing […]

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, questioning the latter’s alleged trip to Pakistan.

Sarma stated that visiting the neighbouring country amounts to a criminal act and demanded that Gogoi clarify the reasons behind the visit.

“Not God, But a Criminal”: CM Sarma’s Sharp Accusation

The Chief Minister, addressing the media, made serious allegations, drawing comparisons to past arrests.

“If we can arrest 40 persons who spoke in support of Pakistan, then we can take action against Gaurav Gogoi for his Pakistan visit. Gaurav Gogoi is not God. Gaurav Gogoi should have answered whether he had visited Pakistan or not.”

He went further, bringing Gogoi’s family into the conversation.

“Whether he changed his children’s citizenship by consulting with his children or made the decision himself; why did his wife travel to Pakistan 19 times? If he doesn’t give the answer, then Himanta Biswa Sarma knows very well how to get the answer. Gaurav Gogoi is not God, for me, he is a criminal.”

The Chief Minister doubled down on his stance, calling a visit to Pakistan a punishable offence.

“In my view, going to Pakistan is a crime. There are no Kaziranga, Manas, or Orang (national parks) in Pakistan. Whose house in Pakistan did he go to? He will have to inform us. How do you find out the answer? The Assam government, Assam SIT, and Himanta Biswa Sarma know it well.”

Gogoi Fires Back: “Focus on Assam’s Children, Not Mine”

In response, Gaurav Gogoi condemned the Chief Minister for diverting attention from real issues plaguing Assam, particularly those affecting children.

“The Chief Minister is concerned with my children. That is his choice, his prerogative. I am concerned with the welfare of the children of Assam. Today, drop-out rates are increasing. Children are being sold into slavery. The condition of government schools is deteriorating every day. Children are so impoverished that they are being forced into labour. I take responsibility for addressing these issues as a member of the Congress party.”

He dismissed the accusations as political theatre and urged the government to focus on governance, not personal matters.

Citizenship Allegations and Political Fallout

CM Sarma further escalated the matter by alleging that Gogoi’s children are not Indian citizens.

“I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi’s son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India.”

Meanwhile, Gogoi maintained a nationalistic stance, especially on the issue of terrorism and cross-border tensions. He voiced support for strong diplomatic measures by the Indian government.

The row comes at a politically sensitive time as Assam gears up for panchayat elections. The Congress has labelled Sarma’s remarks as “desperate personal attacks,” adding fuel to an already fiery political climate.

