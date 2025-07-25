Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

Eight Bangladeshi nationals, along with two Indian touts, have been arrested in South Salmara in Assam. The operation, conducted around 5:30 am in the Fekamari Tinali area, was jointly carried out by the district police and personnel of the 183 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border). According to officials, intelligence reports had suggested that the group of Bangladeshi nationals had already reached Fekamari and were attempting to cross the international border from the area under Border Outposts (BOPs) Sanjay Sadhu and Deepchar.

What are the names of arrested Bangladeshi nationals?

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Tarek Ali (26), MD Rabel (25), MD Riyaj (22), Abdul Hamid (22), MD Nadim Islam (36), Dulal Hoque (30), MD Morsalim (22), and MD Sariful Islam, all residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. Several of them reportedly entered India through different routes, including Sonamasjid in Malda, Komilla in Tripura, and Cooch Behar–Siliguri. Along with them, two Indian touts – Khairul Islam (25) of Borobila and Nurul Islam (25) of Nandia Pipulbari – were also arrested. A black Mahindra Bolero Neo (registration number AS-01 FU 1779) suspected to have been used for trafficking was seized.

Where are the arrested Bangladeshi nationals?

The Bangladeshi nationals are currently lodged at the Sishumara BOP of the BSF, where biometric data collection and interrogation are underway. Authorities have stated that they will be pushed back to Bangladesh following due verification and protocol.

Earlier, two individuals from Assam’s Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district have been arrested for allegedly trying to obtain an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national using forged documents created in the name of a deceased Indian citizen. The accused—identified as Burhan Uddin and Faizur Rahman, both residents of Patharkandi—were arrested after police detected discrepancies during a routine verification process linked to a passport application filed a few months ago.

According to officials, the passport application had been submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed. However, upon verification, law enforcement found discrepancies in the submitted documents, which included a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card. Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sribhumi, said the passport application was submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed. “The forged documents were allegedly submitted to falsely project a Bangladeshi national as an Indian citizen in order to obtain a passport,” he said.

During verification, it was discovered that all the documents—including a voter ID card, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card—had been fraudulently generated in the name of Farooq Ahmed, who had died several years ago.

Officials confirmed that coordination with BSF, local intelligence units, and cyber cell teams is ongoing to collect supporting evidence. Surveillance has been intensified in the sensitive border sector to curb illegal infiltration.