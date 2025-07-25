Home > India > Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

Eight Bangladeshi nationals, along with two Indian touts, have been arrested in South Salmara in Assam.

Bangladeshi nationals arrested
Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: July 25, 2025 23:11:00 IST

Eight Bangladeshi nationals, along with two Indian touts, have been arrested in South Salmara in Assam. The operation, conducted around 5:30 am in the Fekamari Tinali area, was jointly carried out by the district police and personnel of the 183 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border). According to officials, intelligence reports had suggested that the group of Bangladeshi nationals had already reached Fekamari and were attempting to cross the international border from the area under Border Outposts (BOPs) Sanjay Sadhu and Deepchar.

What are the names of arrested Bangladeshi nationals?

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Tarek Ali (26), MD Rabel (25), MD Riyaj (22), Abdul Hamid (22), MD Nadim Islam (36), Dulal Hoque (30), MD Morsalim (22), and MD Sariful Islam, all residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. Several of them reportedly entered India through different routes, including Sonamasjid in Malda, Komilla in Tripura, and Cooch Behar–Siliguri. Along with them, two Indian touts – Khairul Islam (25) of Borobila and Nurul Islam (25) of Nandia Pipulbari – were also arrested. A black Mahindra Bolero Neo (registration number AS-01 FU 1779) suspected to have been used for trafficking was seized.

Where are the arrested Bangladeshi nationals?

The Bangladeshi nationals are currently lodged at the Sishumara BOP of the BSF, where biometric data collection and interrogation are underway. Authorities have stated that they will be pushed back to Bangladesh following due verification and protocol. 

Earlier, two individuals from Assam’s Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district have been arrested for allegedly trying to obtain an Indian passport for a Bangladeshi national using forged documents created in the name of a deceased Indian citizen. The accused—identified as Burhan Uddin and Faizur Rahman, both residents of Patharkandi—were arrested after police detected discrepancies during a routine verification process linked to a passport application filed a few months ago. 

According to officials, the passport application had been submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed. However, upon verification, law enforcement found discrepancies in the submitted documents, which included a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card.  Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sribhumi, said the passport application was submitted in the name of one Farooq Ahmed. “The forged documents were allegedly submitted to falsely project a Bangladeshi national as an Indian citizen in order to obtain a passport,” he said.

During verification, it was discovered that all the documents—including a voter ID card, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and PAN card—had been fraudulently generated in the name of Farooq Ahmed, who had died several years ago.

Officials confirmed that coordination with BSF, local intelligence units, and cyber cell teams is ongoing to collect supporting evidence. Surveillance has been intensified in the sensitive border sector to curb illegal infiltration.

Tags: Arrested Bangladeshi nationals namesBangladeshi Nationals ArrestedBangladeshi nationals Assam arrested

RELATED News

Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Air India Flight Returns Back Just 10 Minutes After Take-Off, Check What Happened
Stamps and Trade: India, Maldives Mark 60 Years of Bilateral Relations
India-Maldives Ties Go Deeper Than History, Says PM Narendra Modi
‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma

LATEST NEWS

President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell as She Appeals to SCOTUS
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration
Iran, E3 Nations Hold ‘Serious’ Talks in Istanbul as Sanctions Loom Over Tehran’s Nuclear Program
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
India-Maldives Relations Turnaround: PM Modi Announces ₹4,850 Crore Credit Line
Anuradha Thakur Appointed RBI Director: What Changes Will She Bring?
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out—Here’s How You Can Check And What’s Next
3nm Chip Design Marks Progress In India’s Semiconductor Sector: Why It Matters?
‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma
Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals, Two Indian Tout Arrested in South Salmara Mankachar For Alleged Infiltration

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?