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Home > India > From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey

From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey

Himanta Biswa Sarma profile: Sarma has risen from student politics with All Assam Students’ Union to becoming one of the most influential leaders in the Northeast and India. Here’s a detailed look at his education, political rise, controversies, and net worth.

Himanta Biswa Sarma profile: Education, political journey, BJP rise, controversies, Jalukbari seat hold and net worth. Photo: ANI.
Himanta Biswa Sarma profile: Education, political journey, BJP rise, controversies, Jalukbari seat hold and net worth. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 16, 2026 15:12:55 IST

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From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey

Himanta Biswa Sarma Profile: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, 2026, announced the full schedule for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. According to the poll body, voting in the state will be conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Even before the official election schedule was announced, Assam’s incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had already begun campaigning for the polls.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Early Life, Education

Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Assam. His family later moved to Ulubari. He is married to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

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He completed his schooling at Kamrup Academy School in Guwahati. In 1985, he enrolled at Cotton College for his undergraduate studies.

Sarma earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1990 and later completed his Master’s degree in the same subject in 1992 from Cotton College, now known as Cotton University.

Also Read: Who Is Abhishek Banerjee? Education, Political Career And Key Achievements Of TMC MP As West Bengal Gears Up For Polls In Two Phases

He subsequently pursued a Bachelor of Laws from Government Law College Guwahati and became a solicitor in 1995. Between 1996 and 2001, he practiced law at the Guwahati High Court.

In 2006, Sarma completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Political Science from Guwahati University, with his research focusing on the North Eastern Council.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Early Political Journey and Entry into Student Politics

Known for his strong oratory skills since his early days, Himanta Biswa Sarma entered public life through student politics. Like many leaders of his generation, he became a member of the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The student organisation played a significant role in shaping Assam’s political landscape and had earlier propelled leaders such as Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan to key political positions, including Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state.

How Himanta Biswa Sarma Left Congress and Switched to the BJP

Before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sarma was a member of the Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi in Assam. However, he quit the Congress cabinet in 2015 following differences with the then Chief Minister over what he described as Gogoi’s alleged promotion of his son, Gaurav Gogoi.

After leaving the Congress, Sarma joined the BJP in 2015, a move that marked the beginning of his rapid rise within the party.

Rise Within the BJP and Key Ministerial Roles Held By Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma has remained one of the most influential figures in Assam’s politics for more than a decade. His influence within the BJP expanded quickly after joining the party.

In May 2016, Sarma won the Jalukbari Assembly constituency and was inducted into the cabinet led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. On May 24, 2016, he was entrusted with several key portfolios, including Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Planning and Development, Tourism, Pension, and Public Grievances.

Later, following the 2021 Assembly elections, Sarma assumed office as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Role in BJP’s Breakthrough Victory in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political strategy and communication skills played a significant role in the BJP’s historic electoral performance in Assam in 2016. The party secured 60 out of the 126 Assembly seats and formed its first government in the state with alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples’ Front.

Despite being relatively new to the BJP at the time, Sarma was entrusted with four critical departments in the Sonowal government: Health, Education, Finance, and Public Works.

Beyond Assam, Sarma’s political reach extends across the northeastern region of India. As convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a BJP-led coalition of anti-Congress parties in the Northeast, he maintains close ties with senior political leaders across the region.

His role has been instrumental in the BJP forming governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. The party has also become part of ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Controversies and Allegations

Despite his political success, Sarma’s career has not been without controversy. He faced allegations regarding his alleged involvement in the Louis Berger scam and the Saradha Group financial fraud scheme.

However, he has managed to overcome these accusations and continue to play a key role within the BJP.

Longstanding Hold on Jalukbari Seat

Himanta Biswa Sarma has represented the Jalukbari Assembly constituency continuously since 2001. For the upcoming election as well, the BJP has once again fielded him from the same seat.

Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam in May 2021.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Net Worth 

According to his election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India during the 2021 Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a total net worth of approximately ₹17.27 crore. This includes both movable and immovable assets.

The affidavit also shows liabilities of around ₹3.51 crore. His primary sources of income include his salary as Chief Minister and other investments.

Also Read: Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey

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From AASU Activist To Assam CM: The Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma, His Net Worth, Career, Congress Exit And BJP Journey
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