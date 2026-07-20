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Home > India News > Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby

Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 57,000 people across seven districts and claiming five lives. The Army and Air Force are on standby as authorities step up rescue and relief efforts.

Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby. Photo: ANI
Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 13:25 IST

The flood situation in Assam has become more serious day by day, as officials said on Sunday one more person is reported to have lost their life and the number of affected people has now crossed to 57,000 in seven districts. The state government has asked the Army and the Indian Air Force to stay on standby in case rescue and evacuation operations are needed in the worst-hit areas. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the latest death was reported from Sivasagar. Now this year’s flood related death toll has reached five. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said four state ministers have been sent to Upper Assam to watch over rescue operations and to check relief efforts in the three most affected districts. 

Assam Flood Situation Worsens: 57,000 Affected 

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),  more than 57,100 people have been affected by floods in seven districts. These seven districts are Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri. 

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Charaideo is one of the worst-affected districts, as nearly 24,000 people got affected there. On the other hand, Dhemaji has around 22,000 and Dibrugarh has about 4,000 people. 

On Saturday, 24000 people were affected in four districts after the rise in the flood situation. 

Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, saying, “As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, the Assam government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required.” 

He further added, “The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief.” 

ASDMA Urges Guwahati Residents to Stay Alert 

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, ASDMA, on Monday asked people in Guwahati to stay alert and do the needed precautions as the flood situation is getting dangerous over the time. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that residents of the city can witness moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.  

In a press release, ASDMA said that the new weather trend and the ongoing monsoon situation suggest Guwahati could see around 6-12 cm of rain in the span of 24 hours. It may make things worse in terms of water stagnation, city level flooding, sudden flash floods, slow vehicular movement, and it can also raise the danger of small but localised landslides in the areas that are more vulnerable.

Also Read: Monsoon Set to Return: Will India Finally Get Relief From Weeks of Heat and Dry Weather? 

 
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Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby
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Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby

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Assam Flood: One Dead, Over 57,000 Affected as Army and Air Force Put on Standby
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