Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

In the aftermath of incessant heavy rainfall, Assam is grappling with severe floods and landslides that have claimed 8 lives and affected over 78,000 people across 17 districts.

Massive waterlogging has been reported in several areas of Guwahati, where many localities remain submerged for the second consecutive day. With rescue operations in full swing, authorities have been shifting stranded residents to safer locations as many families were forced to abandon their waterlogged homes, which are without both water and power supply.

The devastating rains have led to widespread damage, breaching embankments and triggering landslides that have further exacerbated the situation. Red and orange alerts have been issued for the affected districts, warning of more rain in the coming days.

The state government has mobilized rescue teams to assist those in need, and relief efforts are ongoing to provide essential supplies to the affected areas. However, the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across the state.

