Assam Grapples With Severe Waterlogging After Massive Rainfall, Water Level In Brahmaputra River Remains High

Over the past 48 hours, several parts of Assam have been reeling under the impact of relentless rainfall, which has led to widespread waterlogging and displacement in several localities. With muddy water cascading down from the surrounding hills, major parts of Guwahati remain submerged, sparking public outcry and reigniting environmental concerns.

Water level remains high in the Brahmaputra river, in Dibrugarh, following incessant rainfall in parts of Assam and its neighbouring states. Low-lying areas submerged due to rise in water level.

Floods Worsen in Panjabari, Jorabat Cut Off

One of the worst-affected areas is Panjabari, where visuals from a boat shot by a local witness captured streets turned into canals, with floodwaters forcing families to evacuate their homes. Residents, already struggling with the damage to property, now face disruptions in food and medical supply chains.

Meanwhile, in Jorabat, a crucial point on the Assam-Meghalaya border, National Highway traffic has been severely affected due to thick muddy water washing down from nearby hill slopes. Locals there allege that unchecked hill-cutting activities in Meghalaya are directly contributing to the worsening flood conditions in lower Assam.

Government Reacts, High-Level Meeting Scheduled

Reacting to these concerns, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that the inflow of silt-heavy water from Meghalaya has disrupted Guwahati’s water management systems. He confirmed that a high-level review meeting would take place on June 2 to deliberate on long-term environmental safeguards and infrastructure resilience in the region.

Speaking separately, the Assam Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs underscored the environmental toll of hill-cutting practices across the state border. “Uncontrolled excavation and deforestation in the hills have disturbed natural water flow patterns,” he said, calling for inter-state cooperation to tackle what he described as a growing ecological crisis.

With no signs of respite from the rains, affected families are pressing for immediate relief and long-term solutions. Environmentalists and residents alike are urging both Assam and Meghalaya governments to address hill-cutting through tighter regulations and coordinated action.

