Assam Police Releases Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Results 2025: Check Details Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has officially announced the results of the Assam Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025. The results were released today, March 12, 2025. Candidates who participated in the PET can now check and download their results from the official website at slprbassam.in.

Posts Covered Under the PET Results

The PET results are available for multiple posts in different departments. Here is a detailed breakdown of the positions included in the result announcement:

Assam Police Constable (UB & AB) Posts: 1,645 vacancies for Constable (Unarmed Branch – UB).

2,300 vacancies for Constable (Armed Branch – AB) in Assam Police.

1 vacancy for Constable (UB) in Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO).

These vacancies were advertised on October 6, 2023. Backlog Constable Posts for Hills Tribe Category: 114 vacancies for Constable (UB).

1 vacancy for Constable (AB).

These posts were also advertised on October 6, 2023. Boatman Posts in Assam Police: 58 vacancies.

Advertised on October 6, 2023. Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO) Posts: 204 vacancies for Constable of Police (Communication).

2 vacancies for Constable (Carpenter).

Advertised on October 6, 2023. Fire & Emergency Services, Assam Posts: 262 vacancies for Constable of Police (Communication).

3 vacancies for Constable (Carpenter).

1 vacancy for Sub-Officer.

39 vacancies for Emergency Rescuer.

Advertised on February 7, 2023. Constable (Grade-III) Under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies.

Advertised on January 25, 2024. Havildar Posts Under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies.

Advertised on October 6, 2023.

How to Check the Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025

Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in. Click on the link for PET results available on the homepage. A new page will open where candidates can check their results. Download the PDF file and save a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Assam Police PET Results 2025

For quick access, candidates can use the direct link available on the official website to check their results.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for further notifications regarding the recruitment process.