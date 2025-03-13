Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage

Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage

A representative of a non-profit organization working against human trafficking stated that numerous cases of missing girls are reported in Assam every month.

Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage


In a major breakthrough against human trafficking, the Assam police rescued two minor girls who were trafficked from the state and sold in Rajasthan, where they were forced into marriage. The rescue operation, conducted with the help of Rajasthan police, also led to the arrest of a man involved in the racket.

According to Assam police, the case came to light after one of the victims managed to escape and return home. Her family had initially filed a missing complaint on January 24 at Kalain police station in Cachar district, alleging that two women Rupali Dutta and Ganga Ganju had taken their daughter and another minor from their neighborhood under the pretense of providing them jobs.

Police Operation and Rescue in Rajasthan

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the rescued girl revealed that they had been sold and coerced into marriage. Based on her statement, the police launched an investigation and successfully traced a phone call made by the other girl to her family. Acting on this lead, a four-member police team, led by a woman officer, was dispatched to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

During the operation, the police, in collaboration with Rajasthan authorities, rescued the second girl and arrested a suspect, identified as Leela Ram from Manpura, Rajasthan. An unexpected revelation occurred when another trafficked girl from Assam, on spotting the police team in Jaipur, approached them for help, leading to her rescue as well.

Investigation Continues

“Both rescued girls have been brought back safely to Assam, and the investigation is ongoing. We are making all efforts to apprehend the two women who played a key role in trafficking them,” Mahatta said.

Sources indicate a surge in human trafficking cases in Assam, with traffickers targeting vulnerable girls from impoverished families under the guise of lucrative job offers. Many victims are taken to unknown locations, often forced into marriage or prostitution.

A representative of a non-profit organization working against human trafficking stated that numerous cases of missing girls are reported in Assam every month. “Most families realize too late that their daughters have been trafficked, as they are taken out of the state soon after going missing,” the activist said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking, while police continue their efforts to dismantle these networks operating in the region.

