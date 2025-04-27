Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Assam: Professor Shares Traumatic Experience From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Debabasish Bhattacharya, the head of the Bengali department at Assam University, along with his family members, narrowly escaped death in the horrific terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir.

Debabasish Bhattacharya, the head of the Bengali department at Assam University, along with his family members, narrowly escaped death in the horrific terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir. Sharing the ordeal with the media, Bhattacharya felt traumatised to recall the horrible incident. “I am disturbed and having psychological problems. From the government side, we have received a lot of help, and they are in constant communication with me to come back safely. I heard that the Assam CM was also monitoring my situation. I pray that these kinds of situations don’t arise anymore,” said Debabasish Bhattacharya.

As per reports, knowing the ‘kalima’ (an Islamic declaration of faith) probably led to a professor from Assam narrowly escaping with his life during the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. Further, he also revealed that some of what he said has also been taken out of context by a few in the media.

Mr Bhattacharya said he and his family had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for a holiday and were enjoying the scenery at the picturesque hilltop meadow of Baisaran with hundreds of other tourists around, when they heard a shot ring out. They didn’t worry, however, thinking that someone from the forest department had fired to scare away wildlife. “Initially, I thought the attacker was security only, and my guide thought he was a forest official,” added Bhattacharya.

Immediately after the gunmen left them, they ran towards a fence which was nearly 15 metres from the area and entered a forest.

The professor also acknowledged the help extended by the local Kashmiris following the incident. “Kashmiri people also felt sad about the situation, and they came to help us. Our driver also came to help us, and even the other tourists. They even offered to help us and told us to stay at home,” added Bhattacharya.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Minister Says Terrorists Don’t Ask Religion While Shooting, Pahalgam Survivor May Have Lost Control

 

