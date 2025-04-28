Assam Steps Up Border Vigilance: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Dhubri Police and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally.

In a swift and coordinated operation, the Dhubri Police and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally. The individuals — identified as Roni Seikh, Rinki Seikh, Yasin Seikh, and two minor children — were promptly deported back to Bangladesh.

Officials stated that the move reflects Assam’s strong stance on illegal infiltration, in line with its zero-tolerance policy. Security forces have intensified their vigilance along the international border to prevent unauthorized crossings and protect national security.

Authorities further emphasized that such operations will continue regularly to maintain the sanctity of the border and ensure strict enforcement of the law.

