Assam To Have $143 Billion Economy By 2030? Himanta Biswa Sarma Speaks At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam is on track to achieve a $143 billion economy by 2030, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati, Sarma urged investors to be part of the state's promising economic journey.

The Chief Minister highlighted Assam’s transformation from being one of the most unstable regions in the country to becoming a hub of peace and development. “The State’s GDP growth this year will be 15.2%. The economy will reach $143 billion by 2030,” he claimed, underscoring the rapid progress Assam has made in recent years.

A Call to Investors

Addressing an audience that included representatives from over 60 nations, foreign business delegations, and leading Indian industrialists, Sarma extended an open invitation to investors. “I can assure you today that we will ensure the best working and congenial atmosphere for establishing industries in Assam. Please come and invest here,” he said.

Sarma stressed that the state government is committed to fostering an investor-friendly environment by improving infrastructure, streamlining policies, and ensuring stability in the region.

Transformation Since 2014

The Chief Minister credited Assam’s resurgence to the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that before 2014, Assam struggled with connectivity challenges, political unrest, and economic stagnation.

“After Independence, Assam’s economy started to decline as trade links were disrupted. Our only mode of connectivity was through the ‘chicken’s neck’ corridor. For decades, Assam witnessed agitation and insurgency. After 2014, Assam was reborn under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Once the most disturbed state, Assam became one of the most peaceful states,” he said.

He emphasized that peace and stability have been crucial factors in attracting investment and fostering growth in the region.

Sarma acknowledged the Centre’s support in boosting state-level economies and attracting investments. “The PM encourages competitive federalism, and that is why he has attended seven business summits in different states since taking over as the prime minister for the third term so that all states join the growth trajectory together,” he stated.