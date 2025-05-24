Home
Assam To Relocate Fancy Bazar To North Guwahati To Solve Traffic Woes; New Investments From Vedanta And ITC Likely

Assam govt to relocate Guwahati's Fancy Bazar to North Guwahati, with plans for a new wholesale market and logistic park to tackle traffic chaos in the area.

Assam To Relocate Fancy Bazar To North Guwahati To Solve Traffic Woes; New Investments From Vedanta And ITC Likely


In a significant move aimed at easing traffic congestion in Guwahati, the Assam government has decided to relocate the historic Fancy Bazar wholesale market to North Guwahati. A new wholesale market and logistic park will be developed in the area, announced Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Speaking to ANI, Mallabaruah explained that the new location will be easily accessible after the completion of a bridge currently under construction over the Brahmaputra River. Once finished, the bridge will reduce the travel time between Fancy Bazar and North Guwahati to just 10 minutes.

“To solve the traffic chaos and logistical challenges in Fancy Bazar, we are planning to shift the wholesale market and develop a logistic park in North Guwahati. A Singapore-based company has designed the new project. It will feature a National Highway, a dedicated railway line, warehouses, and godowns,” Mallabaruah said.

The construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by December this year, following which the government will move forward with the wholesale market and logistic park at full speed. The Minister noted that members of the Fancy Bazar business community have appreciated the government’s initiative.

Fancy Bazar, located in the heart of Guwahati, has long been a bustling business district and a crucial trading hub in Northeast India. However, increasing traffic congestion and infrastructure strain have prompted the state to explore alternatives.

Meanwhile, in a parallel effort to boost investments in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held meetings with major industrialists in New Delhi. According to an official statement, Sarma urged them to fulfil their commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held earlier this year.

Among those he met was Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who was encouraged to operationalise the group’s investment promises. Agarwal confirmed Vedanta’s interest in expanding in Assam, particularly in the hydrocarbon sector. The Chief Minister later shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“Today in New Delhi, I met the very enterprising Chairman of @Vedanta_Group, Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji. We spoke on operationalising the group’s investment commitment made during #AdvantageAssam2. Vedanta is keen to expand its footprint in the state’s hydrocarbon sector.”

Later, Sarma also met Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, to discuss potential ventures in the state’s hospitality sector. Chadha expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Assam.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit has already secured investment pledges worth ₹5.18 lakh crore over the next five years, marking a major boost in the state’s economic development plans.

