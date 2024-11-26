Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Maya Gogoi, an Assamese vlogger, was found murdered in a Bengaluru service apartment, with her acquaintance Aarav Harni suspected of the crime. The police have launched a manhunt for Harni, who is currently on the run.

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Maya Gogoi, a vlogger from Assam, was discovered dead in a service apartment located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area on Tuesday. According to a report by PTI, the police suspect her acquaintance, Aarav Harni, of the crime. Harni, who hails from Kerala, is currently on the run.

Gogoi stabbed multiple times in the chest

Police investigations revealed that Gogoi and Harni had checked into the service apartment three days prior, on November 23. CCTV footage from the premises confirmed their stay. Gogoi was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the chest, resulting in her death on the spot, according to the reports.

A senior police official stated that preliminary findings suggest Harni remained in the apartment with Gogoi’s body for an entire day before fleeing on Tuesday morning. Authorities have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Maya Gogoi found dead in bathroom

“We are at the spot, and a team has been sent to HSR Layout, where she was employed, to confirm her identity. The accused is from Kerala, and we are working to gather more information,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D. Devaraj told India Today. Gogoi was reportedly working in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

This incident follows another recent tragedy in Bengaluru. Just two days earlier, a 24-year-old woman named Lakshmi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a bathroom at a flat in the city’s Nelamangala area.

Maya Gogoi incident follows another gruesome incident

Lakshmi had traveled to visit a relative’s house in Nelamangala with her husband, Venkataramana. She went to take a shower but did not return after a significant amount of time. Family members grew concerned when no sounds of running water or the geyser were heard. After repeated knocking yielded no response, Venkataramana broke open the bathroom door, finding Lakshmi lying lifeless on the floor.

Strange marks on Lakshmi’s face added to the mystery, prompting a police investigation. A forensic team has been deployed to examine the bathroom and surrounding premises to determine the cause of death.

Read More: Bangladesh Violence: Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Condems Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest, Says, ‘Didn’t Use Guns, Standing For People’s Right’

Filed under

Aarav Harni Assam Vlogger Assam Vlogger murder bengaluru Lakshmi Maya Gogoi
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From...

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My...

Study Claims DEI Programs May Escalate Hostility And Racial Tensions

Study Claims DEI Programs May Escalate Hostility And Racial Tensions

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox