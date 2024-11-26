Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Maya Gogoi, an Assamese vlogger, was found murdered in a Bengaluru service apartment, with her acquaintance Aarav Harni suspected of the crime. The police have launched a manhunt for Harni, who is currently on the run.

Maya Gogoi, a vlogger from Assam, was discovered dead in a service apartment located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area on Tuesday. According to a report by PTI, the police suspect her acquaintance, Aarav Harni, of the crime. Harni, who hails from Kerala, is currently on the run.

Gogoi stabbed multiple times in the chest

Police investigations revealed that Gogoi and Harni had checked into the service apartment three days prior, on November 23. CCTV footage from the premises confirmed their stay. Gogoi was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the chest, resulting in her death on the spot, according to the reports.

A senior police official stated that preliminary findings suggest Harni remained in the apartment with Gogoi’s body for an entire day before fleeing on Tuesday morning. Authorities have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Maya Gogoi found dead in bathroom

“We are at the spot, and a team has been sent to HSR Layout, where she was employed, to confirm her identity. The accused is from Kerala, and we are working to gather more information,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D. Devaraj told India Today. Gogoi was reportedly working in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

This incident follows another recent tragedy in Bengaluru. Just two days earlier, a 24-year-old woman named Lakshmi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a bathroom at a flat in the city’s Nelamangala area.

Maya Gogoi incident follows another gruesome incident

Lakshmi had traveled to visit a relative’s house in Nelamangala with her husband, Venkataramana. She went to take a shower but did not return after a significant amount of time. Family members grew concerned when no sounds of running water or the geyser were heard. After repeated knocking yielded no response, Venkataramana broke open the bathroom door, finding Lakshmi lying lifeless on the floor.

Strange marks on Lakshmi’s face added to the mystery, prompting a police investigation. A forensic team has been deployed to examine the bathroom and surrounding premises to determine the cause of death.

