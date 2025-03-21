Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
Assam’s Nightlife Gets A Boost: Shops In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar To Operate 24/7

In a major policy shift aimed at boosting economic activity, the Assam Cabinet has granted permission for shops in three key cities—Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar.

Assam’s Nightlife Gets A Boost: Shops In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar To Operate 24/7

Nightlife Boost: Assam Cabinet Approves 24-Hour Shop Operations in 3 Major Cities


In a major policy shift aimed at boosting economic activity, the Assam Cabinet has granted permission for shops in three key cities—Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar—to remain open 24/7. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, highlighting the state’s intent to encourage trade and commerce. However, liquor shops and bars have been excluded from this provision and will continue to follow their existing operating hours.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh on Thursday. Notably, CM Sarma also reiterated that the city is on its way to becoming Assam’s second capital.

“Now shops can operate 24*7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar and with extended timings in other areas without compromising on worker rights and conveniences! P.S- This decision is not applicable for liquor shops and bars,” read a post by the Assam CM.

Worker Protection Measures and Regulations

To ensure that labor rights are not compromised, the state government has laid out clear guidelines regarding employee working hours. No worker will be allowed to work more than 48 hours per week or exceed nine hours in a single day. Additionally, continuous work beyond five hours will not be permitted without a break of at least 30 minutes.

Overtime will be strictly regulated, with a cap of 125 hours within a span of three months. CM Sarma assured that all other worker safeguards under the existing labor laws would remain intact.

“All other safeguards to the workers available under the Act will continue to remain the same,” read a statement from the Chief Minister.

Development Plans and Welfare Initiatives

During his visit to Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister also reviewed the law and order situation and assessed the progress of various welfare projects in the region. His social media post read, “Wrapping up a productive day in Dibrugarh by reviewing law & order situation and the status of ongoing welfare works in the region. We are on track to establish the city as Assam’s second capital.”

Beyond the extension of shop operating hours, the Assam Cabinet also approved multiple initiatives aimed at fostering employment and development. These include granting Permanent Residential Certificates (PRC) to the Moran community, launching statewide health and wellness camps from March 31, removing age limits for the recruitment of National Health Mission employees, and approving Rs 262 crore for upgrading 207 tea garden roads across 12 districts.

Additionally, in a move towards sustainable resource management, the cabinet approved the Assam Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2025. This amendment aims to introduce a ‘clean mining regime’ by tackling PM10 and PM2.5 emissions and ensuring effective utilization of mining waste.

With these decisions, the Assam government aims to stimulate economic growth while ensuring worker welfare and environmental sustainability.

(With ANI Inputs)

