Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Takes Early Lead as Counting Underway

BJP has taken an early lead in 25 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead in 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in 25 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead in 10, according to TV channel reports. These initial trends emerged as the counting of postal ballots began on Saturday morning. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet released official trends on its website.

The elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, saw voters deciding the fate of candidates in 43 seats during the first round and 38 in the second. With postal ballots providing the first glimpses of the results, political observers eagerly await updates from the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counts.

Counting Begins Across 24 Centres in Jharkhand

Counting for the 81 assembly constituencies commenced at 8 AM at 24 centres across the state, officials from the Election Commission confirmed.

“Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by votes from EVMs at 8:30 AM. The first trends from EVMs are expected by 9:30 AM,” said an election official. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar stated that the process is likely to conclude by 4 PM.

The counting involves meticulous arrangements to ensure accuracy and transparency. Each assembly constituency has an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) heading the counting tables, while observers have been appointed to oversee the process. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside counting centres, except for returning officers and district election officers.

The Torpa assembly constituency requires the fewest rounds of counting—13 rounds—while the Chatra seat involves the highest, with 24 rounds planned.

Record Voter Turnout in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s assembly elections witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state’s formation in November 2000. The increase in turnout reflects heightened voter engagement, with significant participation from women voters, as reported earlier.

The results of these elections will determine the political future of 1,211 candidates, including several prominent leaders.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait , while his wife, Kalpana Soren , is running from Gandey .

is contesting from , while his wife, , is running from . Former Chief Minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi is in the fray from Dhanwar, and ex-CM Champai Soren is contesting from Seraikela.

Observers and analysts are closely monitoring the trends to gauge whether the ruling alliance or the BJP will emerge victorious.

Elaborate Arrangements for Smooth Counting in Jharkhand

The Election Commission has ensured robust arrangements at all counting centres. Measures to prevent disruptions and maintain transparency include the deployment of security personnel and strict guidelines for observers.

“Each table has an ARO supervising the counting of postal ballots to ensure fairness,” an official explained. The involvement of neutral observers across constituencies underscores the Commission’s commitment to credible and impartial elections.

The election results are crucial in shaping Jharkhand’s political landscape. The BJP, which is leading in early trends, aims to regain power, while the JMM-Congress alliance hopes to retain its hold by emphasizing governance and welfare measures.

MUST READ: Jharkhand Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Majority Pollsters Predict BJP’s Clean Sweep