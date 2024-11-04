Jharkhand CM Soren Confident Of INDIA Alliance Win Ahead Of Polls

Addressing a rally in Hatia, CM Soren also hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, for dividing the society in the name of religion, backward and forward classes.

Days ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren exuded confidence in the win of the INDIA alliance and said that they will again form the government with the blessings of people who benefitted from his government policies.

Addressing a rally in Hatia, CM Soren also hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, for dividing the society in the name of religion, backward and forward classes. Attacking further, he alleged that people were ‘dying of hunger’ during the previous BJP government regime in state.

Hemant Soren said, “We are laying a network of roads, the rural economy is strengthening, we are working on women empowerment, and we have made policies to educate our children… we were the first state to re-implement the Old Pension Scheme in Jharkhand. With the blessings of all the beneficiaries, we will form the government again and carry on the development of Jharkhand.”

“Opposition will try to divide us on the name of religion, backward and forward classes. They (BJP) believe in dividing politics, but the leaders of Mahagathbandhan believes in unity, that’s why we move forward with every section of society…. Today whatever we have done, they couldn’t even do in the 20 years of their regime. In their double-engine government, people were dying because of hunger,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress and its allies of keeping the tribal community “poor and in deprivation” for a long time and said BJP is committed to remove poverty from Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally in Chaibasa, PM Modi accused the ruling JMM of disrespecting former Chief Minister Champai Soren and alleged that JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand.

“In the 1980s when Congress was in power both in Bihar and Delhi and Jharkhand was part of Bihar back then – Gua Goli Kaand happened – the kind of barbarism the Britishers have committed here, Congress did the same with the blood of tribals… RJD leaders used to say that – Jharkhand would be formed on their corpses… The RJD wanted to suppress those who wanted to form Jharkhand, who is sitting in their lap, today? JMM is sitting in the lap of RJD,” he said.

He said people of the region are keen to bring BJP back to power in the state.

“Kolhan is again ready to uproot the JMM-Congress-RJD’s tyrant government. Everyone is saying that Kolhan is giving to create a history… I am certain that BJP-NDA will form the government with more number of seats than any time in history, ” he said.

“They (JMM) have disrespected the son, pride of Kolhan – Champai Soren. The way they removed him from the CM’s post by disrespecting him, the entire country has seen it. It’s a disrespect of the entire Kolhan,” he added.

Elections for the 81-seat assembly in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

Notably, under the INDIA alliance, commonly known as ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties will contest elections together, with JMM to contest polls on 43 seats while Congress will contest on 30 seats. RJD and left parties will contest elections on other remaining seats.

(Inputs from ANI)

