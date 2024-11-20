Jharkhand Election Exit Polls: NDA Set For Narrow Win Over Grand Alliance

Exit polls suggest a close contest in Jharkhand with the NDA likely to win 42-47 seats, while the Grand Alliance may secure 25-30 seats. The final result remains uncertain.

Exit polls indicate that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will likely win the Jharkhand assembly election. While the actual result may not yet be confirmed, the exit polls do look like an in-and-out contest.

Matrize has predicted NDA will win between 42 to 47 seats in the 81-member house of the Jharkhand assembly while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) may secure 25 to 30 seats. The second opinion poll, this time from Peoples Pulse, sees a win for the NDA with 44 to 53 seats while leaving the INDIA bloc with 25 to 37 seats. The Times Now-JVC exit poll again puts its vote in the NDA’s favor, this time with 40 to 44 seats for the NDA, while the Grand Alliance could expect between 30 to 40.

Distribution Of Contesting Parties And Seats

In the assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested 68 seats, its allies All Jharkhand Students Union-AJSU 10, Janata Dal-United 2, and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas 1. On the other hand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-JMM led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested 41 seats, with Congress vying for 30, Rashtriya Janata Dal 6, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist 4.

NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan

The battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan of Grand Alliance remains the pivot around which the election in Jharkhand will revolve. Exit polls give an idea, but voter turnout and preference would decide the final outcome, reminding one and sundry that exit polls are not always correct.

Exit Polls Are Not Always Accurate

Exit polls, though indicative, do not always pass on the correct message. Historically, it has been observed that such exit polls may stray greatly from the final election result. Thus, the real political map of Jharkhand could be way different when the final counting is in the picture.

