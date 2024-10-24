Maharashtra Elections: Yugendra Pawar To Contest Against Uncle Ajit Pawar From Baramati Constituency

In a dramatic political showdown, Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, is set to contest against his uncle, Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Baramati constituency. This contest echoes the recent Lok Sabha elections, where family dynamics played a pivotal role in the political landscape.

Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra State President of the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction, officially confirmed Yugendra Pawar’s candidacy. “Yugendra Pawar will contest from the Baramati assembly constituency,” Patil stated. He further announced the party’s first list of candidates, including Jitendra Awhad for Mumbra, Anil Deshmukh for Katol, and Rohit Pawar for Karjat Jamkhed, among others.

The Contesting Factions

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar also unveiled its first candidate list, confirming Ajit Pawar’s nomination from Baramati. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar’s faction has officially fielded Yugendra Pawar as their candidate for the same constituency. This significant development sets the stage for a high-stakes battle between the two Pawars in a region that has traditionally been a stronghold for their family.

Yugendra Pawar has been gearing up for this electoral challenge for several days, actively preparing his campaign strategies to engage the voters of Baramati.

Background Of Yugendra Pawar

Yugendra Pawar currently serves as the Treasurer of the Vidya Pratishthan Education Institute, an establishment founded by Sharad Pawar. His commitment extends beyond education; he is actively involved in social work through the Sharyu Foundation, focusing on important projects like afforestation and water conservation in Baramati and surrounding areas. Additionally, he holds the position of President of the Baramati Taluka Kustigir Sangh, demonstrating his leadership within local organizations.

A Familial Rivalry

The upcoming elections represent more than just a political contest; they embody a deeper familial rivalry within one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political families. The intense competition between Ajit and Yugendra Pawar is expected to draw significant attention from voters and political analysts alike, making it a key focus in the state’s electoral dynamics. As the elections approach, all eyes will be on Baramati to see how this historic showdown unfolds.

