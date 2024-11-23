Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Sita Falls, Kalpana Shines: How Shibu Soren Family Stalwarts Fared In Jharkhand Polls

Hemant Soren's family saw mixed results in Jharkhand polls: Hemant, Kalpana, and Basant secured wins, while Sita Soren faced a significant defeat in Jamtara constituency.

Sita Falls, Kalpana Shines: How Shibu Soren Family Stalwarts Fared In Jharkhand Polls

The Hemant Soren-led government has got another term in Jharkhand, but the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an alliance that fought polls under their symbol, claimed success in 34 seats. Their allies, Congress, have won 15 and were leading in one; the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured 4 seats. The CPI(ML) won its two seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP saw a significant dip, winning just 20 seats and leading in one. Prominent names in the election fray included four key members of the influential Shibu Soren family.

Kalpana Soren Claims Gandey

Kalpana Soren, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, also emerged victorious from the Gandey constituency with a winning margin of 17,142 votes over BJP’s Munia Devi. Kalpana had earlier won the same seat in a by-election held on June 4, when she had defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma with a 27,149 votes. Kalpana’s consistent performance has clearly ensured her position as an emerging political force in the state.

Hemant Soren Won from Barhet

The Chief Minister himself also contested the elections for the Barhet constituency and enjoyed a comprehensive victory at the hands of BJP’s Gamlil Hembrom. Hemant secured 95,612 votes compared to Hembrom’s 55,821, winning by an impressive margin of 39,791 votes. This has been a perfect achievement as his winning margin was 25,740 votes in the 2019 elections.

Basant Soren Wins End

Hemant’s brother, Basant Soren, also emerged victorious, contesting from the Dumka constituency on a JMM ticket. Basant defeated BJP’s Sunil Soren by 14,588 votes, further bolstering the Soren family’s political influence in the state.

Sita Soren Suffers Defeat In Jamtara

Unlike the rest of the family, Hemant’s sister-in-law Sita Soren had a relatively bad election in Jamtara constituency. Sita, who contested on a BJP ticket, faced a decisive defeat at the hands of Irfan Ansari of Congress, who won by a margin of 43,676 votes.

MUST READ | Hemant Outpaces Himanta In Jharkhand: What Did He Say Post-Defeat?

Filed under

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Jharkhand Election Result Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shibu Soren
