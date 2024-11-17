Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key Issues, Alliances, Past Results & More

The political landscape of Maharashtra is heating up as the state prepares for its crucial assembly election on November 20, with a fragmented political environment fueling intense competition. The upcoming contest will see the ruling MahaYuti face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid shifting alliances and key local issues.

Maharashtra is buzzing with political activity for critical assembly election on November 20, with its fragmented political scenario intensifying the competition. The splits in Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have added complexity, shaping a high-stakes contest.

Key alliances: A face-off between the ruling MahaYuti and MVA

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the second-largest in India, will witness a face-off between the ruling MahaYuti (Grand Alliance) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Over the past five years, significant political shifts have redefined the dynamics. The ruling MahaYuti coalition, comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, is relying on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at providing ₹1,500 monthly to 2.5 crore underprivileged women. The program is viewed as an effort to secure votes, targeting over half of Maharashtra’s women electorate.

Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), is positioning itself to counter the ruling bloc. The alliance is focusing on unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ issues. Both alliances worked for weeks to negotiate seat-sharing agreements, and the election will test their ability to consolidate votes amidst recent internal divisions.

Maharashtra Elections campaign strategies and key issues

The MahaYuti is tailoring its campaign to local concerns, focusing on micro-level issues to engage grassroots voters. BJP strategists explain that while national issues such as the Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership remain part of the narrative, local matters dominate their agenda. The alliance has shifted from personal attacks on opposition leaders, emphasizing issue-based campaigns instead. Political observers note that this approach seeks to counter criticisms and avoid repeating tactics that benefited the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, the MVA is adopting a broader narrative akin to its Lok Sabha campaign, highlighting issues such as unemployment, inflation, and agrarian distress. Political analysts, however, suggest the alliance’s approach appears outdated, primarily targeting rural voters while failing to resonate with urban constituencies. Observers also point out the absence of specific strategies to address emerging challenges, such as the Maratha-OBC reservation controversy.

Focus on governance in Maharashtra

Governance remains a key theme in the campaign, with both sides spotlighting critical issues. The MVA has criticized the ruling coalition over lapses in law and order, including the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and the collapse of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg. They also question delays in implementing welfare schemes, such as financial aid for farmers and stipends for youth.

In contrast, the MahaYuti is promoting recent initiatives, including a toll waiver for light vehicles entering Mumbai and advancements in artificial intelligence and energy sectors. The ruling coalition has implemented numerous populist measures in recent weeks to bolster its appeal.

2019 election results

The current political landscape reflects the fallout from the 2019 elections when pre-poll alliances collapsed, leading to significant realignments. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition dissolved over the chief ministership, resulting in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. This was later toppled by Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, backed by the BJP. The Shiv Sena and NCP splits, officially recognized by the Election Commission, have further fragmented the political environment.

In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, emerging as the largest party, while its ally Shiv Sena won 56. The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. With restructured alliances, the upcoming elections will serve as a critical indicator of Maharashtra’s political trajectory, determining whether the ruling alliance can overcome challenges posed by the MVA. The results, set to be announced on November 23, will have far-reaching implications for the state’s political future.

