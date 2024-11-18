EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

Eknath Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader and influential political figure in Thane, triggered a massive political crisis in Maharashtra when he led a rebellion against the party’s leadership in June 2022. His exit, which eventually culminated in a split within the Shiv Sena, was not a sudden development but the result of mounting discontent over time. Understanding Shinde’s departure involves delving into the intricacies of his grievances, the challenges faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, and the subsequent shifts in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Shinde’s Rise in Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde began his political career as a grassroots worker in Shiv Sena, steadily rising through the ranks due to his loyalty to the party and his ability to connect with the masses. Over the years, he became a trusted aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and gained significant influence as the party’s key leader in the Thane region. As a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde held important portfolios such as Urban Development and Public Undertakings.

However, his political ascent came with mounting frustrations. While Shinde remained loyal to the Shiv Sena’s core ideology of Hindutva and regional pride, he reportedly grew uneasy with the party’s shift in alliances and governance style under the MVA.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi

The formation of the MVA government in 2019 marked a significant departure from the Shiv Sena’s traditional alignment with the BJP. The coalition brought together ideologically diverse parties—Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress. While the alliance was forged to counter the BJP, it was marred by inherent contradictions and challenges in governance.

Insiders revealed that Shinde expressed his dissatisfaction with the coalition’s functioning during private conversations with Uddhav Thackeray. He was particularly frustrated with the limited influence of Shiv Sena in decision-making, as the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, often held the upper hand in policy and governance matters.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates

Moreover, Shinde reportedly felt marginalized within the party. As a senior leader managing crucial portfolios, he was disillusioned by the perceived lack of autonomy in handling his departments and the coalition’s inability to address pressing issues, including urban development and infrastructure.

Brewing Trouble in the MVA

The months leading up to Shinde’s rebellion saw increased friction within the MVA. Shiv Sena cadres on the ground voiced concerns about the coalition’s lack of focus on Hindutva and regional issues, which alienated the party’s core voter base. Shinde, as a grassroots leader, was acutely aware of this discontent.

Political analysts suggest that Shinde’s move was also influenced by his ambitions and the BJP’s growing overtures. His rebellion was a strategic attempt to consolidate his position as a leader capable of securing power while addressing the ideological drift and governance challenges within the Shiv Sena.

The Rebellion and Aftermath

In June 2022, Shinde led a group of Shiv Sena MLAs to a resort in Gujarat, effectively splitting the party. This rebellion was a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, ultimately leading to the fall of the MVA government. Shinde later aligned with the BJP to form a new government in Maharashtra, becoming the Chief Minister.

The fallout resulted in a bitter legal and political battle between the two factions of Shiv Sena, with the Election Commission eventually recognizing Shinde’s group as the official Shiv Sena.

The Two Shiv Senas

The split in Shiv Sena has left Maharashtra politics deeply polarized. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), has aligned itself firmly with the opposition, focusing on retaining its traditional voter base and countering Shinde’s rise. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, as the Chief Minister, faces the challenge of balancing governance and consolidating his faction’s position within Maharashtra’s volatile political environment.

A Political Gamble That Paid Off?

Eknath Shinde’s rebellion was a calculated political gamble, driven by ideological differences, governance challenges, and personal ambitions. While it has elevated him to the Chief Minister’s post, it has also fractured one of Maharashtra’s oldest political parties. The long-term impact of this split on both the Shiv Sena and the state’s politics remains to be seen.

Shinde’s exit highlights the fragility of political alliances based on convenience rather than shared vision. It underscores the need for introspection within political parties, particularly those like Shiv Sena, which built their legacy on strong grassroots connections and regional identity.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation