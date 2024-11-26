‘Fandnavis To Take Over As Maharashtra CM’, Says NDA Ally RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale

Athawale stated that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position.

After BJP-led Mahayuti security a major victory in Maharashtra elelctions, the two prominent name that have came up for the CM post is Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. However, speculations have hinted that as BJP won a significant amount of seats, Fadnavis is most likely the first choice.

Now, NDA ally Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale has voiced his support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis to take over as the next Chief Minister.

Athawale stated that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position. “The BJP is the largest party in Maharashtra with significant numbers, and it is natural for them to want their leader as the CM,” Athawale said.

On Shinde, ‘Take Two Steps Back’

Athawale suggested that Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and has 57 MLAs supporting him, should consider stepping back and take up the position of Deputy CM or a central minister.

He said, even Fadnavis earlier took the position of Deputy CM and worked under Shinde’s leadership during the formation of the Mahayuti government in 2022.

“Shinde should take two steps back, just like Fadnavis took four steps back earlier. Both leaders are important for the alliance, and a compromise is essential,” Athawale said.

Athawale also reiterated his party’s demand for a ministerial post in the expanded cabinet, which he said he had previously discussed with Fadnavis.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena Wants their leader To Be CM

Meanwhile, Shinde’s camp has defended his claim to the CM post. They have taken example of other states like Haryana and Bihar, where alliance partners were retained as Chief Ministers despite smaller numbers.

Naresh Mahaske, a close aide of Shinde, argued, “The Mahayuti contested the elections under Shinde’s leadership, and he should continue as CM.”

In a message on social media platform X, Shinde called on his supporters to avoid congregating near his residence. “Once again, it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else,” he said, amid speculation over his political future.

As of now, Shinde has resigned from the chief ministerial post and is currently working as the caretaker CM of Maharashtra.

