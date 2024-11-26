Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Fandnavis To Take Over As Maharashtra CM’, Says NDA Ally RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale

Athawale stated that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position.

‘Fandnavis To Take Over As Maharashtra CM’, Says NDA Ally RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale

After BJP-led Mahayuti security a major victory in Maharashtra elelctions, the two prominent name that have came up for the CM post is Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. However, speculations have hinted that as BJP won a significant amount of seats, Fadnavis is most likely the first choice.

Now, NDA ally Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale has voiced his support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis to take over as the next Chief Minister.

Athawale stated that the BJP high command has already decided on Fadnavis for the CM position. “The BJP is the largest party in Maharashtra with significant numbers, and it is natural for them to want their leader as the CM,” Athawale said.

On Shinde, ‘Take Two Steps Back’

Athawale suggested that Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and has 57 MLAs supporting him, should consider stepping back and take up the position of Deputy CM or a central minister.

He said, even Fadnavis earlier took the position of Deputy CM and worked under Shinde’s leadership during the formation of the Mahayuti government in 2022.

“Shinde should take two steps back, just like Fadnavis took four steps back earlier. Both leaders are important for the alliance, and a compromise is essential,” Athawale said.

Athawale also reiterated his party’s demand for a ministerial post in the expanded cabinet, which he said he had previously discussed with Fadnavis.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena Wants their leader To Be CM

Meanwhile, Shinde’s camp has defended his claim to the CM post. They have taken example of other states like Haryana and Bihar, where alliance partners were retained as Chief Ministers despite smaller numbers.

Naresh Mahaske, a close aide of Shinde, argued, “The Mahayuti contested the elections under Shinde’s leadership, and he should continue as CM.”

In a message on social media platform X, Shinde called on his supporters to avoid congregating near his residence. “Once again, it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else,” he said, amid speculation over his political future.

As of now, Shinde has resigned from the chief ministerial post and is currently working as the caretaker CM of Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be CM Of Maharashtra? Devendra Fadnavis In Delhi For Meet With BJP High Command, Shiv Sena Pushes For Eknath Shinde

Filed under

devendra fadnavis eknath shinde Maharashtra CM Ramdas Athawale
Advertisement

Also Read

Deadly Clashes In Islamabad: Protests For Imran Khan’s Release Leave 6 Dead

Deadly Clashes In Islamabad: Protests For Imran Khan’s Release Leave 6 Dead

U.S. Trade Partners Caution Against Potential Harm From Proposed Trump Tariffs

U.S. Trade Partners Caution Against Potential Harm From Proposed Trump Tariffs

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Israel And Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire, Aiming To End Hezbollah Conflict

Israel And Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire, Aiming To End Hezbollah Conflict

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From...

Entertainment

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox