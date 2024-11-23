‘I’m Modern Abhimanyu, Know How To Break Chakravyuh’, Says Devendra Fadnavis On Big Win

In a resounding triumph for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Devendra Fadnavis, the senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister, has emerged as a key figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Following the alliance’s overwhelming victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Fadnavis compared himself to the epic hero Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata—someone who can enter the Chakravyuh (a complex military formation) and break free, unlike the ancient warrior who was trapped and killed by his enemies.

Fadnavis’s statement, first made in September, gained new significance as the BJP surged to a dominant 231 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, leaving the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind with just around 50 seats. Reflecting on the party’s success, Fadnavis shared his thoughts with the media: “I am a modern Abhimanyu. I know how to break the Chakravyuh. We have done it. This victory is the result of teamwork, and I’ve made only a small contribution.”

While Fadnavis’s strategic role has been undeniable in the BJP’s success, he remained humble, acknowledging the collective effort of his party. Winning from Nagpur South West, Fadnavis has further solidified his stature as one of the state’s top political leaders. But as Maharashtra’s political dynamics shift, all eyes are on the next phase—whether Fadnavis will take on the role of Chief Minister.

When asked about the top leadership position, Fadnavis kept his tone diplomatic, emphasizing the coalition agreement. “There will be no dispute over the Chief Minister post,” he said. “It was always agreed that all three parties would decide together post-polls, and whatever is decided will be acceptable to all.”

As Fadnavis continues to lead the state’s political discourse, the future of Maharashtra’s governance seems to rest in his hands. His blend of strategic thinking and coalition-building gives him a strong edge, but the road ahead will require delicate navigation through the state’s complex political maze.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Thanks ‘Ladli Behena, Kisan’ After Mahayuti Landslide In Maharashtra