Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches Promises of Welfare, Women Empowerment, And Much More

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 approach, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday unveiled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) manifesto, outlining a vision for the state’s development and detailing key promises aimed at improving the lives of Maharashtra’s citizens. The manifesto launch, held in Mumbai, saw prominent leaders from the MVA alliance in attendance, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, and Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Core Pillars of the MVA’s Vision for Maharashtra

Kharge emphasized that the MVA manifesto is grounded in five key pillars essential for the state’s growth and prosperity:

Agriculture and Rural Development

Industry and Job Creation

Urban Growth

Environmental Sustainability

Public Welfare

Kharge expressed confidence that these priorities would address the economic and social needs of Maharashtra’s diverse population, adding, “Our five guarantees are designed to benefit every citizen in Maharashtra, with a focus on economic empowerment and welfare.”

Key Highlights of the MVA Manifesto

1. Mahalakshmi Scheme: Empowering Women One of the standout promises in the manifesto is the introduction of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which will provide Rs 3,000 per month to all women across the state. The scheme aims to empower women financially and support their role in the state’s economic development. Along with this, Kharge also announced a Rs 3 lakh annual financial package per family, designed to ease economic pressures on households throughout Maharashtra.

2. Free Bus Service for Women As part of its commitment to women’s empowerment, the MVA government will introduce free bus services for women throughout the state, making public transport more accessible and safer for women in Maharashtra.

3. Financial Support for Farmers Recognizing the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, the manifesto includes an incentive of Rs 50,000 for farmers who repay their loans on time. This initiative aims to reduce the burden of debt on farmers and encourage timely repayments, ensuring financial stability in the farming community.

4. Stipend for Job-Seekers To tackle youth unemployment, the manifesto promises a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for job-seeking youth. This financial support will help bridge the gap for young people looking for employment and encourage them to pursue job opportunities without financial pressure.

5. Comprehensive Healthcare Initiative Healthcare is another priority area for the MVA. The manifesto pledges to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme that will cover up to Rs 25 lakh per individual. Modeled after the successful healthcare program introduced in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the scheme aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all Maharashtra residents. Additionally, the government will provide free medications to ensure that healthcare is truly universal and accessible.

6. Social Equity and Caste Census In a bid to promote social justice, the MVA manifesto includes a promise to conduct a caste census in Maharashtra, ensuring that policies are better informed by the socio-economic status of different communities. Additionally, the alliance plans to remove the 50% cap on reservations, following the example of Tamil Nadu, to ensure a more inclusive and equitable society.

The Path to Voting and Results

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. The MVA alliance, led by Congress, is hopeful that these bold promises will resonate with voters and help them secure a strong mandate in the state.

Conclusion: A Vision for a Progressive Maharashtra

The Congress-led MVA manifesto for the 2024 elections presents a comprehensive blueprint for a prosperous, inclusive, and welfare-driven Maharashtra. With promises ranging from financial empowerment for women to extensive support for farmers and job-seeking youth, the manifesto aims to tackle the state’s most pressing issues while also ensuring social equity and environmental sustainability.

As the election approaches, all eyes will be on the voters of Maharashtra, who will decide whether these promises translate into electoral success for the MVA alliance.