Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: What’s Open And Closed On Polling Day

As election day approaches, here’s what you can expect regarding closures and services across Maharashtra

Maharashtra is gearing up for its upcoming assembly elections, where all 288 seats will be contested in a single-day poll. The state is seeing a direct face-off between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

As election day approaches, here’s what you can expect regarding closures and services across Maharashtra:

Public Transport Operations Uninterrupted

Public transport will operate as usual to ensure voters can easily reach polling stations. In Mumbai, the city’s Metro and BEST buses will continue running until midnight, offering convenient travel throughout the day.

Emergency Services Remain Open

Hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances will remain operational, ensuring citizens have access to essential healthcare services on polling day.

Schools and Educational Institutions Closed

All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will be closed to allow students and staff to cast their votes without hindrance.

Government Offices and Private Sector on Holiday

Government offices will be closed statewide, and in Mumbai, private sector employees have been granted a paid holiday to encourage voter participation.

Banks and Stock Markets Closed

Both public and private sector banks will be closed for the day, although online banking and ATMs will remain functional. Similarly, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not operate, with trading set to resume the following day.

Liquor Shops Closed

In line with election regulations, liquor shops will remain closed throughout the day.

This ensures smooth and uninterrupted participation in the electoral process while maintaining essential services.