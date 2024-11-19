Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: What’s Open And Closed On Polling Day

As election day approaches, here’s what you can expect regarding closures and services across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: What’s Open And Closed On Polling Day

Maharashtra is gearing up for its upcoming assembly elections, where all 288 seats will be contested in a single-day poll. The state is seeing a direct face-off between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

As election day approaches, here’s what you can expect regarding closures and services across Maharashtra:

Public Transport Operations Uninterrupted

Public transport will operate as usual to ensure voters can easily reach polling stations. In Mumbai, the city’s Metro and BEST buses will continue running until midnight, offering convenient travel throughout the day.

Emergency Services Remain Open

Hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances will remain operational, ensuring citizens have access to essential healthcare services on polling day.

Schools and Educational Institutions Closed

All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will be closed to allow students and staff to cast their votes without hindrance.

Government Offices and Private Sector on Holiday

Government offices will be closed statewide, and in Mumbai, private sector employees have been granted a paid holiday to encourage voter participation.

Banks and Stock Markets Closed

Both public and private sector banks will be closed for the day, although online banking and ATMs will remain functional. Similarly, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not operate, with trading set to resume the following day.

Liquor Shops Closed

In line with election regulations, liquor shops will remain closed throughout the day.

This ensures smooth and uninterrupted participation in the electoral process while maintaining essential services.

Filed under

(UBT) congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 NCP
Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX’s Starship Soars: Elon Musk’s Vision Meets High Stakes in Texas Launch

SpaceX’s Starship Soars: Elon Musk’s Vision Meets High Stakes in Texas Launch

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts Vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts Vote

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox