Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar Shows Inked Finger; Asserts Faith In Mahayuti Alliance’s Victory

Maharashtra is currently in the middle of a high-stakes voting day on Wednesday as polling across 288 assembly constituencies took center stage. Among the most closely watched contests is the Baramati constituency, where Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is vying to secure his stronghold amidst familial rivalry and allegations of electoral misconduct.

Ajit Pawar Casts His Vote in Baramati

Ajit Pawar, contesting as the NCP candidate from Baramati, exercised his franchise early in the day. Speaking to reporters after voting, he expressed confidence in the electoral outcome.

“The Mahayuti is going to form the Government here, and I hope people of Baramati have faith in me,” Pawar stated.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), includes the Shiv Sena and Pawar’s faction of the NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is contesting against the Mahayuti in a battle for state supremacy.

Allegations of Bitcoin Scam Funding

Adding to the election drama, Ajit Pawar addressed allegations made by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil, who accused NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole of using funds from a Bitcoin scam to finance the polls.

“Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister, and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done, and everything will be clear,” Pawar said, responding to the explosive claims.

Baramati: A Political Battleground

The Baramati constituency has become a focal point of the election, with Ajit Pawar facing a formidable opponent in Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. The family rivalry has added a personal dimension to an already intense contest.

Baramati was also in the spotlight during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule. Sule eventually secured a victory by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes, solidifying her position in the constituency.

Voting Across Maharashtra

Polling began at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 6 PM. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters deciding the fate of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents.

BJP: Contesting 149 seats

Shiv Sena: Contesting 81 seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): Contesting 59 seats

Congress: Fielding 101 candidates

Shiv Sena (UBT): Contesting 95 seats

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): Fielding 86 candidates

BSP: Contesting 237 seats

Smaller parties and independent candidates are also in the fray, adding to the electoral complexity.

Security Arrangements for Peaceful Polling

To ensure smooth and secure elections, over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, have been deployed by Mumbai Police. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, over 2,000 police officers and 25,000 personnel are on duty to maintain law and order.

The Political Landscape: Alliances and Rivalries

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is up against the Congress-led MVA, with shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, caste dynamics, and emotional appeals shaping the electoral narrative.

Mahayuti Alliance: BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). MVA Alliance: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. The 2014 elections saw the BJP win 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.