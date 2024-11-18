Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

The Purandar Assembly constituency became the focus in Maharashtra elections as CM Eknath Shinde declared Vijay Shivtare as Mahayuti alliance's official candidate

The Purandar Assembly constituency has become a focal point of intrigue in Maharashtra’s election landscape, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde putting an end to speculation by declaring Vijay Shivtare as the official candidate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. This decision comes amid internal competition between Shivtare, representing the Shiv Sena, and Sambhaji Zende of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), both vying for the Mahayuti banner.

Adding to the contest’s complexity, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap, who seeks re-election. The three-way contest in Purandar has set the stage for a high-stakes political battle.

CM Shinde Backs Shivtare in Rally

Speaking at a rally on Saturday, Chief Minister Shinde unequivocally endorsed Vijay Shivtare as the Mahayuti alliance’s candidate, ending weeks of confusion among voters regarding the official nominee.

“Shivtare is the official candidate of the Mahayuti alliance and will win. His focus has always been on the development of the Purandar constituency. He is well educated, and despite not being the sitting MLA, Shivtare brought a good amount of funds for the constituency. Besides, huge efforts have been taken by him for the formation of Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Council,” said Shinde.

The declaration was seen as a move to unify the alliance’s support base, which had been fragmented due to competing claims by Shivtare and Zende.

The Confusion Among Voters

The absence of rallies and coordinated campaigns from senior leaders of the Mahayuti alliance left voters in Purandar puzzled over the official candidate. While Shinde’s rally for Shivtare provided some clarity, senior BJP leaders are yet to publicly campaign for him, keeping the situation somewhat ambiguous.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was expected to campaign for Sambhaji Zende, canceled a scheduled rally last week, further fueling speculation about the Mahayuti’s internal dynamics in Purandar.

The MVA’s Contender: Sanjay Jagtap

In the opposition camp, sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap is gearing up to defend his seat under the MVA umbrella. Jagtap, who secured his position in the last Assembly election, is banking on his performance and development initiatives to win over voters for a second term.

Shivtare’s Development Vision for Purandar

During his rally, CM Shinde highlighted Shivtare’s contributions to Purandar, emphasizing his role in securing development projects for the region. Shinde also outlined the state government’s ambitious plans for the constituency, including:

"We want to remove the tag of drought-prone tehsil from Purandar," Shinde said, pointing to long-term efforts to address water scarcity. Logistics Hub: The government has allocated ₹2,500 crore to develop a logistics hub in Purandar, which is expected to benefit local industries and farmers by enabling them to export their produce.

The government has allocated ₹2,500 crore to develop a logistics hub in Purandar, which is expected to benefit local industries and farmers by enabling them to export their produce. Airport Development: Shinde highlighted the airport project as a game-changer for Purandar, saying it would create thousands of jobs and provide a significant boost to the local economy.

“These projects will transform the Purandar constituency and bring prosperity to the region. The locals will be given priority in the job opportunities that arise,” Shinde assured the crowd.

A Friendly Contest Within the Mahayuti

Despite Shinde’s endorsement, the contest in Purandar remains a friendly competition between Mahayuti alliance partners. Sambhaji Zende, representing the NCP, is also in the fray and continues to campaign independently. His presence reflects the complex dynamics of the Mahayuti alliance, which has faced challenges in maintaining cohesion during this election cycle.