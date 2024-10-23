Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Sena, Congress, And Sharad Pawar’s NCP To Compete For 85 Seats Each

The opposition alliance in Maharashtra, known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has successfully negotiated a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly elections. Under this agreement, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress party, and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will each contest elections on 85 seats.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole addressed the media regarding the seat-sharing formula, stating, “We’ve decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each. For the remaining 18 seats, we will discuss arrangements with our alliance partners, including the Samajwadi Party, and finalize them by tomorrow. We are participating in the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi, and we are committed to forming the government.”

Unity Among Alliance Members

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that the MVA alliance has reached a consensus on the seat-sharing formula for the elections. “We are united in this effort,” Raut emphasized, noting that the last meeting to finalize the details was held under Sharad Pawar’s leadership. “Sharad Pawar instructed us to present the seat-sharing formula to the media,” he added. The agreement will allow the Sena, Congress, and NCP to share a total of 270 seats, with discussions about the remaining seats to take place later. Raut confirmed that the MVA intends to contest all 288 seats in the assembly.

Candidate Selection Process

Earlier in the day, Raut addressed concerns regarding the delay in finalizing the candidate list. He stated, “The list of candidates has been delayed because we are preparing to form a government in Maharashtra.” He reassured supporters that “there is no seat-sharing issue within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The MVA’s candidate list is delayed as we are strategizing for government formation. Others will be in opposition, so we must select our candidates and seats with great care. Our complete list will be released today, as the preparations were almost finalized last night.”

Clearing Up Misunderstandings

To quell speculation about potential disputes over seat-sharing within the MVA, Raut remarked, “There is no difference of opinion among us. There is no animosity. Everything is progressing smoothly.” The alliance’s commitment to unity and strategic planning indicates a focused approach as they head into the elections, aiming to present a formidable front against their opponents.

