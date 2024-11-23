Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

Devendra Fadnavis’s 2019 "Main Samandar Hoon" speech resurfaces as BJP-led Mahayuti secures a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, marking a powerful political comeback.

Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The elections, which were held on November 13, proved to be a major blow to the Congress party as the party could not bag significant wins. According to the Election Commission (EC), BAP has won one seat while Congress could only save one seat.

The by-elections witnessed a significant victory for BJP, as all their candidates bagged seats in important constituencies. Rajendra Bhamboo led the party to victory in Jhunjhunu and Rajendra Gurjar emerged winner in Deoli-Uniara. Rewant Ram Danga won Khinwsar, Shanta Amrit Lal Meena bagged Salumbar, while Sukhavant Singh secured the seat in Ramgarh.

These victories highlighted the BJP’s growing influence in Rajasthan, particularly as they secured constituencies that were previously considered Congress strongholds.

BAP’s Success In Chorasi

Another notable victory was enjoyed by the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) with Anil Kumar Katara winning from Chorasi. This victory gives an edge to BAP in the state as they have now managed to get four MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. This is again a significant increase for the party, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party could not win even a single seat this time around in the bypolls. A viral video of Fadnavis’ 2019 speech has surfaced which has taken the internet by storm.

Congress Wins Dausa, But Loses Big

Despite the significant losses, the Congress party emerged victorious in the Dausa constituency, with its candidate Deen Dayal holding the lead after completion of all rounds of counting. The Dausa election result is still pending, but the win in Dausa is a thin crumb to comfort Congress as it lost most of the other contested constituencies.

However, the defeat of BJP’s candidate Jag Mohan, the brother of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, in Dausa could be a significant setback for the BJP leader and his influence in the region.

Out of the seven seats contested in the bypolls, Congress held four while BJP, RLP, and BAP held one each. The results reflect growing strength of the BJP in Rajasthan, where the party’s dominance in these bypolls has a precursor to future political battles in this state.

devendra fadnavis Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
