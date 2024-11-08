PM Modi said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance can ensure the rapid development of Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has trusted us, and we will continue to work for its progress," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Dhule on November 8, criticized the Congress party and the opposition-led INDIA alliance, emphasizing the BJP-led NDA’s commitment to Maharashtra’s development ahead of the state’s Assembly elections on November 20. Speaking to the public, PM Modi assured that the momentum of Maharashtra’s growth over the past two-and-a-half years would continue under a BJP-led government.

PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Marathi Language Status

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi reminded voters that when Congress was in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, they failed to grant Marathi the status of a classical language. This, according to Modi, highlights the party’s indifference towards Maharashtra’s cultural identity.

Maharashtra Trusts BJP for Development, Says Modi

The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance can ensure the rapid development of Maharashtra. “Maharashtra has trusted us, and we will continue to work for its progress,” Modi declared. He also dismissed the opposition’s claims, calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) a “vehicle without wheels or brakes,” implying that the alliance lacks direction and unity, with each member fighting for power rather than the state’s welfare.

Congress Playing Divisive Politics, Says Modi

Modi also accused Congress of sowing division among castes and communities. He claimed that the party was playing a dangerous game of pitting one group against another, undermining the progress of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. According to the Prime Minister, Congress never wanted to see these marginalized communities thrive.

PM Modi says women’s empowerment vital for Viksit Maharashtra

In his speech, PM Modi also defended the “Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana,” a scheme aimed at empowering women in Maharashtra, saying that opposition parties, particularly Congress, were trying to block it. He claimed that Congress members had even approached the courts to cancel the scheme, showing their reluctance to empower women. Modi stressed that these actions were indicative of the opposition’s inability to support women’s rights and welfare.

Commitment to Good Governance

Reassuring the people of Maharashtra, Modi promised that the pace of the state’s development, which had gained significant momentum in the last few years, would not be halted under a BJP government. He asserted that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government could bring the good governance Maharashtra needs.In a state where the upcoming Assembly elections are crucial, PM Modi’s message is clear: only the BJP-led NDA can continue to push Maharashtra towards faster development and ensure that the state’s progress isn’t jeopardized by divisive politics.

PM Modi accuses Congress of dividing SC, ST, OBC communities

PM Modi accused Congress of trying to create division among the country’s tribal communities and claimed that when Congress attempted a similar divide among religious groups, it led to the partition of India.Modi further stated that Congress is now attempting to pit the SC, ST, and OBC communities against each other. He called this the biggest conspiracy against India and emphasized the importance of unity, saying, “You will stay strong as long as you stay united… ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally, emphasised the importance of empowering women to build a developed Maharashtra and India. He stated that when women progress, society progresses rapidly. Modi claimed to have removed all obstacles to women’s empowerment and highlighted that Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government is advancing the central government’s vision

PM Modi promises rapid development in under Mahayuti

Addressing a public rally, in Dhule, Maharashtra, he said, “BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. The speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. Only the Mahayuti government can provide the good governance needed in the state. MVA’s ‘gaadi’ has neither wheels nor brakes and there’s a fight as to who will sit on the driver’s seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development. You have lived through the 2.5 years of MVA government.”

