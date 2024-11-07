Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Sharad Pawar Says, ‘People Of Maharashtra Want Change’ Showing Confidence In NCP-SP Alliance

Sharad Pawar affirmed that the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi would work toward offering an alternative in the maharashtra elections.

Sharad Pawar Says, ‘People Of Maharashtra Want Change’ Showing Confidence In NCP-SP Alliance

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), expressed on Thursday that the people of Maharashtra are ready for a change.

Pawar affirmed that the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), would work toward offering an alternative in the upcoming state assembly elections. The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), the Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport ahead of his public meetings for the November 20 state assembly polls, Pawar shared his commitment to reaching out to voters. “We feel that the people of Maharashtra want a change, and we need to work towards giving them confidence. My associates and I are beginning our outreach to the people across Maharashtra from today,” he said.

Supports ‘Nationwide Census’

Pawar also voiced his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent demand for a nationwide caste census. During his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, Gandhi had pledged his commitment to conducting a caste-based census and proposed “breaking the wall” of the 50% reservation cap in India.

When questioned about the issue, Pawar highlighted his party’s long-standing support for a caste census. “We have been demanding a caste census for the last three years. A caste census should be conducted, as it would reveal the true demographics of our country,” he said.

Pawar suggested that the caste census results would provide clarity regarding the need to increase the current reservation limit. “It seems that a caste census could help guide the decision to raise the reservation cap. The actual picture will only emerge once the census is completed. If what Rahul Gandhi suggests happens, we would also need to increase the reservation percentage,” he added.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra elections 2024 NCP-SCP sharad pawar
