Uddhav Thackeray Reacts To Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Defeat in Maharashtra Elections, Claims ‘Gadbad’ In Results

As Maharashtra elections results are out! Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, bagging over 130 seats and leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reeling under a devastating defeat, which have shocked the opposition.

The MVA, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, struggled to cross the 50-seat mark.

Reacting on the defeat, Thackeray expressed disbelief at the outcome, particularly given his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I cannot believe Maharashtra, which listened to me as the head of the family during COVID, will behave with me this way,” he stated. Thackeray, visibly shaken, questioned the drastic change in voter sentiment in the four months since the Lok Sabha elections

Questioned Elections fairness

On ECI and fairness of elections, Thackeray raised doubts about the election results, citing the ongoing court disputes over the Shiv Sena’s name and symbol. “The courts have not given their verdict for nearly two years, yet the elections were held. So, whom do we trust or turn to?” he questioned. The former CM hinted at possible irregularities, stating, “There’s definitely some ‘gadbad’ that has taken place.”

Similarly, Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, claimed that factors like money power and other influences might have been used, “We had gauged the mood of the masses,” Raut said, implying the results did not align with their expectations.

Questioned, ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ Slogan

Thackeray also criticized the BJP’s campaign slogans, such as “Batenge toh Katenge,” which he claimed did not resonate with voters. He emphasized that issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ distress are secular problems that affect everyone.

“What was the great work done by the Mahayuti in the past two-and-a-half years that it got such a landslide?” he asked.

Thackeray also highlighted the impact of the suspended ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which promised Rs 2,100 to women. He urged for its immediate reinstatement, arguing that the scheme’s suspension by the Election Commission during the elections adversely affected women voters.

The MVA’s defeat marks another blow to Thackeray, who has faced a series of setbacks since losing power in the state three years ago. The loss of the Shiv Sena’s name and symbol to Eknath Shinde’s faction, coupled with the MVA’s poor performance, has left Thackeray grappling to uphold the legacy of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Despite the crushing defeat, Thackeray reassured his party followers of his commitment to Maharashtra’s welfare. “We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra,” he concluded.

