Monday, October 28, 2024
we-woman
What Connects The Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Elections? It’s All In The Family

Political dynasties dominate Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, raising concerns about nepotism in the electoral process.

What Connects The Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Elections? It’s All In The Family

As the assembly elections approach in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, a familiar pattern emerges: political families dominate the candidate lists. Despite accusations of nepotism, it’s evident that these dynasties remain deeply entrenched in the political landscape, with a significant number of candidates hailing from influential families.

Political commentator Amitabh Tewari highlights that the electoral process has become corporatized, with a few families wielding substantial control. “They understand the system and possess the financial resources necessary for campaigning,” Tewari remarked, questioning the efficacy of bringing in outsiders when established families hold sway.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its critiques of dynastic politics, is not exempt from this trend. In Jharkhand, candidates related to prominent leaders, including three former chief ministers, have secured party tickets for the upcoming elections on November 13 and 20. Notable figures include Meera Munda, wife of ex-CM Arjun Munda, and Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

The BJP’s roster also includes individuals who have switched allegiances from other parties, further emphasizing the nepotistic tendencies in the political arena. Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of Shibhu Soren, and Geeta Koda, spouse of ex-CM Madhu Koda, are both vying for seats on a BJP ticket, raising concerns among party members about the fairness of ticket distribution.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Elections: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Files Nomination For The Baramati Assembly Seat

State BJP member Sandeep Verma publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the nepotism, questioning the rationale behind granting tickets to multiple members of the same family. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswal Sarma attempted to downplay the internal dissent, insisting that such grievances are typical in any political party.

The trend of political families extends to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress as well. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his family members, is seeking re-election. His wife, Kalpana Soren, and brother, Basant, are both contesting seats, along with other notable political families. Congress candidate Deepika Pandey Singh is re-running for her seat, following in the footsteps of her influential father-in-law.

Maharashtra showcases an even more pronounced prevalence of familial connections among candidates. The BJP’s initial list of candidates reveals a strong familial influence. For example, Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former CM Ashok Chavan, is contesting from her family’s traditional constituency, while Vinod Shelar, brother of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, is also on the ballot.

The trend of family nominations is further underscored by various other candidates linked to prominent political figures. The inclusion of spouses and children of sitting MLAs and former ministers demonstrates a strategic move to maintain political power within these families.

The normalization of political dynasties raises questions about the future of democracy in India. Tewari points out that the ease of switching parties allows political families to retain influence even if one member faces electoral defeat. This practice is becoming more accepted, with political maneuvering often seen as a pragmatic choice rather than a moral failing.

As the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand draw near, the dominance of political families continues to shape the electoral landscape. While parties publicly decry nepotism, the reality on the ground tells a different story. With established dynasties continuing to wield significant influence, the question remains: can true democratic representation ever flourish in an environment dominated by a few powerful families?

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat| WATCH

Filed under

BJP vs JMM in Jharkhand congress Jharkhand elections MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS political families
