Who Will Be BJP’s Face In Maharashtra? BJP Led Mahayuti Crosses 100 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance surged ahead in Maharashtra as vote counting began at 8 am on Saturday. Early trends indicate the Mahayuti leading in 122 constituencies, while the Congress- trails with 29 seats.

Simultaneously, counting is underway in Jharkhand, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also ahead, showcasing a strong start for the party across both states.

In Maharashtra, polling for the assembly election was conducted on November 20, recording a robust voter turnout of 66 percent—higher than the 61 percent turnout in 2019. The Mahayuti, an alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and a faction of the Congress, aims to retain control of the state. Meanwhile, the MVA—comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP)—is vying to reclaim power.

This election marks a pivotal moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape as it is the first state assembly poll since the splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, events that significantly reshaped alliances and political dynamics in the state.

The final results will not only determine the balance of power in Maharashtra but also set the tone for upcoming national elections.

