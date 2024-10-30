Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Will Not Campaign For NCP Leader Nawab Malik,’ Says BJP Chief Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

BJP's Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has said that the party has made its stand "very clear."

‘Will Not Campaign For NCP Leader Nawab Malik,’ Says BJP Chief Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar said that the party would not be campaigning in support of Nationalist Congress Party’s (Ajit Pawar) Nawab Malik, candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly.

The party’s Mumbai chief has said that the party has made its stand “very clear” and that even though their Mahayuti alliance partners have the right to declare whatever candidate, they have opposed Nawab Malik’s candidature before, saying he is accused of having links with Dawood Ibrahim.

In a self-made video released, he said, “Time and again, we have made our stand clear about Dawood Ibrahim and the people connected with him. This has been already said by Devendra Fadnavis, and now I am also saying the same. So, there is no question of us campaigning for Nawab Malik. BJP’s stand on this issue is very clear. We are of the view that all the partners in Mahayuti have the right to declare their own candidates, whoever they want to, but here the question is about NCP’s authorised candidate, Nawab Malik, who has been given a ticket.”

He further elaborated that they have nothing against the daughter of Nawab Malik, Sana Malik, who is contesting from Anushakti Nagar assembly seat as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate.

“Now remains the question of supporting Sana Malik because she is also a candidate of Mahayuti. We are of the view that there is nothing against someone; then it should be like that, and each Mahayuti candidate is a candidate of the BJP,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nawab Malik filed his nomination as an NCP candidate. Before he had also filed as an independent candidate. Currently, the assembly seat is held by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.

Malik expressed his gratitude to the NCP leadership, saying, “I am very thankful to (Deputy Chief Minister) Ajit Pawar, NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. They have confidence in me (to win the elections). A huge number of voters will support me.”

The BJP is in alliance with the NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), called the Mahayuti alliance.
The other major alliance for the state’s assembly election is the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising of Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.
In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: What Connects The Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Elections? It’s All In The Family

Filed under

BJP MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Mahayuti alliance ncp ajit pawar
Advertisement

Also Read

Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

India Seeks Global Support for Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

India Seeks Global Support for Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

One Killed And Left 15 Infected With Food Poisoning After Eating Momos In Hyderabad

One Killed And Left 15 Infected With Food Poisoning After Eating Momos In Hyderabad

Entertainment

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox