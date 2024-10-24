Zeeshan Siddique Criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) for Contesting Bandra East Seat

Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA from Bandra East in Maharashtra, has publicly criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency

Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA from Bandra East in Maharashtra, has publicly criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. In a pointed attack against the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) alliance, Siddique accused the coalition partners of lacking unity, suggesting that the alliance was unstable from the start.

Zeeshan Siddique Slams MVA Alliance

Zeeshan Siddique, who has been suspended from the Congress Party for cross-voting in a recent legislative council election, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena’s decision to contest in Bandra East. He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment, saying, “Heard old friends have announced their candidate from Bandra East. Staying together was never in their nature. Have a relationship with only those who give you respect.” His remarks imply a deepening divide between him and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Siddique further added that the people of Bandra East would ultimately decide the outcome in the election, suggesting that the Shiv Sena’s move to field a candidate may backfire. His frustrations reflect growing tensions within the MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions led by Sharad Pawar.

The Candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT)

On Wednesday evening, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Varun Sardesai has been selected to contest the Bandra East seat, directly challenging Zeeshan Siddique. Sardesai’s nomination comes at a critical juncture when intra-alliance conflicts have started to surface, raising questions about the unity of the MVA.

Political Uncertainty Surrounding Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique’s political future remains uncertain following his suspension from Congress. His father, Baba Siddique, was recently shot dead in Mumbai, adding a layer of personal turmoil to his political career. Baba Siddique had previously switched his allegiance to the NCP, and there is speculation about Zeeshan’s next political move, though he has yet to announce any definitive plans.

As tensions rise within the MVA, Zeeshan’s criticism of the alliance may signal that he is considering his options, potentially eyeing a new political home outside of Congress. His statements reflect a sense of betrayal and frustration with the way the alliance has handled his constituency and political career.

Seat-Sharing Agreement within the MVA

Despite the internal discord, the MVA has officially reached an agreement on seat sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed on Thursday that the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) would each contest 85 seats. Patole emphasized that the primary goal of the alliance is to bring the MVA back to power in Maharashtra.

When asked about the possibility of becoming the Chief Ministerial candidate for the MVA, Patole stated, “First of all, our responsibility is to bring our government to power. Then our High Command will make a decision. We want to protect Maharashtra.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Stands Firm on Alliance Strategy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the seat-sharing arrangement, reiterating that each MVA partner would contest 85 seats. The MVA partners have positioned themselves to present a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which remains a formidable force in Maharashtra politics.

The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena, which was part of the BJP-led alliance at the time, secured 56 seats, while Congress won 44. Following the election, the Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP and formed the MVA government in alliance with Congress and the NCP.