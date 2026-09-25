Astha Kunj Gang Rape: Delhi Minor Reveals Horrifying Details Of Assault, Cops Find Condoms At Scene

Two more accused were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Delhi’s Astha Kunj Park, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. Police identified the accused as Asif, Hemant and Mahesh. One of them was arrested on September 22, while the other two were arrested on Thursday and all three have been sent to judicial custody. Police examined footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras installed in and around the park, which helped investigators identify the accused.

Reportedly, the survivor later accompanied the police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team to Astha Kunj Park and showed them the places where the alleged sexual assaults took place. The team collected several pieces of evidence from the locations, including condoms. Police are now awaiting forensic results, including DNA profiling.

Astha Kunj gang rape began after girl visited temple on birthday

The incident took place on September 21, when the girl went to Kalkaji Temple with her 17-year-old friend to celebrate her birthday. After offering prayers, they bought chips and a bottle of water outside Kalkaji Metro Station before entering Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.

As per reports, they were sitting on a bench and eating when three men approached them. When the girl and her friend questioned them, the accused allegedly grabbed the boy and slapped him. They claimed to be police officers, took both their mobile phones and threatened them before separating the girl from her friend.

Astha Kunj gang rape accused allegedly used gun and knives to threaten girl

The girl told police that one of the accused asked another to take out a gun. She said the others called the second accused Asif, who was wearing a purple shirt and appeared to be the strongest of the three. Asif allegedly showed her a black gun before putting it back in his pocket.

According to reports, the three men then took out knives and took the girl towards a dark, isolated part of the park. According to police, Asif removed her clothes, made her lie on a red bench and asked another accused to keep watch. The girl told investigators that Asif wore a condom and raped her while holding a knife to her neck before calling Hemu.

Astha Kunj gang rape survivors were allegedly threatened before being released

Reports say that according to the girl, Hemu took her to another bench and allegedly raped her while holding a knife to her neck. The third accused, identified in her account as Deepu, then arrived and allegedly assaulted her in the same manner. She told police that all three men took her to separate isolated locations and raped her.

After the alleged assault, the men told her to quickly put her clothes back on. They allegedly threatened to kill both her and her friend if they told anyone. The accused then returned their mobile phones and took them out of the park. The girl told her friend what had happened, after which he called the police control room. A PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, and police reached them near Gate No. 7.

Astha Kunj gang rape probe uses CCTV, survivor’s identification and forensic evidence

Reportedly, Police said the girl remembered the accused by their appearance, clothes and names or nicknames, which helped investigators identify them. She later identified the locations of the alleged assaults inside the park. The police are awaiting the forensic examination results, including DNA profiling.

The case comes amid four reported cases of rape of minors in Delhi in the past 12 days. NCRB data shows that 1,553 POCSO cases were registered in Delhi in 2024, averaging more than four cases a day. The 2025 NCRB report has not yet been released. The data also shows that around 97% of accused in POCSO cases already know the survivor.

Also Read: Aastha Kunj Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Were Park Regulars Seen With Weapons, Condoms And Harassing Couples; Was All This Planned?