At Civil Services Day, PM Modi Asks Bureaucrats To Embrace ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ For A Citizen-First Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 17th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday, April 21, 2025, urging civil servants to adopt the mantra ‘Naagrik Devo Bhava’ (Citizens are God). He emphasized the importance of human judgment alongside technological advancements, stating, “We should always remember one thing: no matter how technology-driven the world becomes, we should never forget the importance of human judgments. Listen to the voice of the poor and hear their pain. You solve their problems; it should be your first priority.” He likened this approach to ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is God), highlighting the need for empathy and service in governance.​

Building A ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047

PM Modi outlined the vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, marking 100 years of independence. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that India has become the world’s most populous country. He stressed the importance of achieving saturation in basic amenities and focusing on last-mile delivery of services. “We cannot evaluate our work or performance by comparing it to previous governments… We must set our own benchmarks,” he asserted.​

Global Leadership And G20 Presidency

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, PM Modi emphasized the country’s leadership during its G20 Presidency. He pointed to India’s focus on governance, transparency, and innovation as key themes throughout the term. PM Modi noted that over 200 G20 meetings were conducted across more than 60 cities—an unprecedented level of inclusivity and outreach in the summit’s history. This extensive engagement, he said, reflected India’s holistic and people-centric approach to addressing global challenges. By spreading the summit’s footprint beyond the capital, India aimed to showcase its diversity while reinforcing its commitment to collaborative, future-oriented global solutions.

Empowering MSMEs And Startups

The Prime Minister acknowledged the pivotal role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the nation’s economy. He emphasized the need to ensure their competitiveness in the global supply chain, stating that their competition is not just with small entrepreneurs but with the entire world.​

Awards And Recognition

During the event, PM Modi released e-Coffee Table Books showcasing ‘Holistic Development of Districts for Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration’ and ‘Select Innovations from Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration’. He also conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to districts and central and state governments for effective implementation of priority programs and innovations.

