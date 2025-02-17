Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • At What Time Did Delhi Earthquake Happen? Netizens Share Scary Videos- Check Here!

At What Time Did Delhi Earthquake Happen? Netizens Share Scary Videos- Check Here!

Delhi Earthquake Timing


A powerful earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, triggering panic among residents. The tremors were recorded at 5:36 AM at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors Felt Across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad

The earthquake impacted several areas, including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, and Ghaziabad. The NCS reported that the epicenter was at latitude 28.59°N and longitude 77.16°E. The sudden tremors forced people to evacuate their homes, with many gathering on the streets in alarm.

Officials confirmed that the quake’s epicenter was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, a region that has experienced minor tremors every two to three years. The presence of a nearby lake may contribute to the seismic activity in the area.

PM Modi and Political Leaders React

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to remain calm and take necessary precautions while warning them about potential aftershocks. “Authorities are closely monitoring the situation,” he assured.

Other political figures also reacted on social media. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga and Congress leader Alka Lamba posted about the quake on X, while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone’s safety. Delhi’s caretaker CM Atishi echoed similar sentiments.

Delhi Police checked on citizens’ well-being, advising them to call 112 in case of emergencies. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with many describing the tremors as intense.

One user wrote, “This is the most terrifying earthquake I’ve ever felt,” while another called it “the scariest few minutes of my life.” Several people reported that the quake was strong enough to shake beds and wake them up from sleep.

Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station

Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station compared the tremors to a high-speed train passing underground. A vendor at the station reported that customers panicked and started screaming as everything shook. One passenger told ANI, “It lasted a short time but felt extremely intense, as if a train was rushing through at full speed.”

This earthquake follows a 7.1 magnitude tremor in Nepal last month, which was felt across Delhi-NCR and northern India. Fortunately, no significant property damage was reported at that time.

As tremors become more frequent in Delhi-NCR, experts continue to stress the importance of earthquake preparedness in the region, which falls under seismic zone IV, making it vulnerable to moderate to strong earthquakes.

ALSO READ: How Strong Was Delhi NCR Earthquake? Here’s Why The National Capital Gets Frequent Tremors

Filed under

Delhi Delhi Earthquake earthquake

